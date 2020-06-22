ECIL Recruitment 2020 – 06 Technical Officer & Scientific Assistant Vacancy apply at www.ecil.co.in:

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited released the recruitment notification of ECIL Recruitment 2020 for the posts of Technical Officers and Scientific Assistant vacancy among the six vacant seats on the official site at www.ecil.co.in. So the candidates who want to get the job of Technical Officer and Scientific Assistant walk in the interview process on the date of 11th June 2020. It is the best job opportunity for the candidates to get a government sector job.

ECIL Recruitment vacancy details:

Name of the Organization: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL)

Name of the Post: Technical Officer, Scientific Assistant

Total vacant seats: Total 06 number of vacancy available

Technical Officer: 03 posts

Scientific Assistant: 03 posts

Job Location: The position situated in India.

Job Category: Applicants will get the government job.

Eligibility Criteria for the ECIL Recruitment 2020:

Nationality: Applicants must be Indian.

Educational Qualification:

Technical Officer : Candidates must complete Degree Engineering in Electronics and Communication with first-class from the recognized university or institutions.

: Candidates must complete Degree Engineering in Electronics and Communication with first-class from the recognized university or institutions. Scientific Assistant: Candidates must complete their Diploma Engineering in Electronics and Communication & Electronics & B.Sc. with a minimum of 60% from the recognized university.

Age Limit: For the Technical Officer Age should be 30 years and for the scientific assistant age should be 25 years as on 31st March 2020.

Pay Scale:

Technical Officer : Candidates will get Rs.21000/- per month

: Candidates will get Rs.21000/- per month Scientific Assistant: Candidates will get Rs.12680/- per month

How to apply ECIL Recruitment 2020?

The ECIL declare the recruitment notification on the official site at www.ecil.co.in. So the candidates get all details about the ECIL Recruitment post-Technical Officer and Scientific Assistant on the official site. So the interested candidates go on the interview along with original certificates of qualifications and all relevant documents at the time of the interview. The interview conduct at respective venues as per the official notification is given.

Official site: www.ecil.co.in