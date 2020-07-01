Echo Dot at 99 cents: Amazon’s super offer is back

Amazon



Amazon just resurrected a popular offer from last year: Now you can once again buy the smart speaker dollar when you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited. If you are an Amazon Prime member, your total cost would be US $ 8.98. For those who are not subscribed to Prime, the cost is US $ 10.98. Just be sure to follow the steps below.

This offer is valid only for new Music Unlimited subscribers, although if you have been subscribed in the past (or have tried it), you may still be able to take advantage of this offer.

Music Unlimited is Amazon’s answer to Spotify. Service streaming Music is regularly priced at $ 9.99 a month for an individual user, or $ 7.99 a month if you’re a Prime subscriber. After the first month, you will be charged that fee unless you cancel the service.

The Echo Dot that is on sale is the third generation device and it is not the model that has a watch. Still, the horn sounds good and is versatile. Its regular price is $ 50, but it’s almost always on sale for $ 30.

Read more: What smart speaker should you buy?

