ECGC Po Result PDF Check Download – Cut Off Marks – Interview – Final Merit List

Sarkari Naukri ECGC PO Recruitment 2021: For unemployed graduates looking for jobs, this is a great opportunity to get a government job. The recruitment process is going on in ECGC Limited i.e. Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited).

Here the probationary officer, ie, 63 posts of probationary officers are being recruited. Explain that ECGC is a Government of India enterprise that provides export credit insurance to Indian exporters and commercial banks.

It functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. It is managed by a board of directors consisting of representatives from the Government of India, Reserve Bank of India, banking, insurance, and export communities.

ECGC PO Result 2021 Result

Bharti Board Name Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Category Job Result Total Vacancy 56 (Probationary Officer) Exam date 14th March 2021 Result Date 06 April 2021 Selection Process CBT, Physical, Medical, Final List Result Website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

For unemployed graduates looking for jobs, this is a great opportunity to get a government job. The recruitment process is ongoing in ECGC Limited i.e. Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited).

Here the probationary officer, ie, 63 posts of probationary officers are being recruited. Explain that ECGC is a Government of India enterprise that provides export credit insurance to Indian exporters and commercial banks.

ECGV Po Result PDF Check Download – Cut Off Marks – Interview – Final Merit List

It functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India. It is managed by a board of directors consisting of representatives from the Government of India, the Reserve Bank of India, the banking, insurance, and export communities.

The ECGC is the world’s seventh-largest debt insurer securing national exports. The corporation is basically an organization promoting exports of the country. It seeks to increase the competitiveness of Indian exporters by providing credit insurance to their competitors in comparison to their competitors in other countries.

Wherever possible the corporation keeps its premium rates to a minimum. Click read further for application-related information.

The ECGC is the world’s seventh-largest debt insurer securing national exports. The corporation is basically an organization promoting exports of the country. It seeks to increase the competitiveness of Indian exporters by providing credit insurance to their competitors in comparison to their competitors in other countries.

Wherever possible the corporation keeps its premium rates to a minimum. Click read further for application-related information.

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Limited (ECGC) has released the official notification for the recruitment of qualified candidates to the posts of probationary officers. Candidates will be recruited for a total of 58 + 1 + 4 posts of probationary officers.

Of these, 25 posts are unreserved. Online applications for these posts have started from January 01, 2021. The last date for application is 31 January 2021.

Age limit: The age limit for application is 21 to 30 years. To apply, candidates of an unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 700 / -. While the fee for reserved category candidates is Rs 125 / -. Graduate candidates from any discipline can apply for the post of probationary officer.

will be conducted on 14 March 2021 for selection 14 March 2021. At the same time, the result of the written examination is proposed to be released from March 20 to March 31, 2021. While there will be interviews in April and the final results will be released by April-May 2021.

The online examination will be conducted in 20 centers – Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Nagpur, Kolkata, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Guwahati, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Kochi, Hyderabad, Vizag, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kanpur, and Jaipur.