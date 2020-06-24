EBay former employees accused of harassing critics of the company

Getty Images



Six former eBay employees have been accused of cyberbullying a couple behind a bulletin that executives viewed as “critical” of the company, the US Department of Justice said in a statement Monday, June 15. According to the document, employees harassed a Massachusetts couple by sending threatening messages, a box of live roaches, and even a bloody pig mask, among other things.

Former eBay chief security and safety chief James Baugh and former global resilience chief David Harville were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit cyberbullying and conspiracy to manipulate witnesses, the Justice Department said.

Others who were charged include Stephanie Popp, eBay’s former chief global intelligence manager; Stephanie Stockwell, former manager of eBay’s Global Intelligence Center (GIC); Veronica Zea, a former eBay contractor who worked as an intelligence analyst at the GIC; and Brian Gilbert, former Senior Special Operations Manager for eBay’s global security team. Each of them is charged with conspiracy to commit cyberbullying and conspiracy to manipulate witnesses. They are expected to appear in Boston federal court at a later date.

The victims of cyber bullying were a couple who function as publisher and editor of an online newsletter covering e-commerce companies, according to prosecution documents. In August 2019, after the newsletter featured an article about litigation involving eBay, two company executives allegedly “sent or forwarded text messages suggesting it was time to” remove “the newsletter editor,” the Department says of Justice.

The six former employees, as well as others allegedly, embarked on a “three-part harassment campaign” that included the shipment of a preserved fetal pig, a bloody pig Halloween mask, a funeral wreath, and a book on the survival of the loss of a spouse for the newsletter editor.

The second phase included sending private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter and threatening to visit the couple, the Justice Department says. The third phase allegedly involved surveillance of victims in their home and community.

In a statement, eBay said law enforcement officials notified the company last August of “suspicious actions by its security personnel towards a blogger who writes about the company, and her husband.” eBay launched an investigation with the help of an outside legal advisor and eventually fired employees, including its former chief communications officer, in September.

“eBay took these allegations very seriously from the start,” an independent special committee created by the company’s board of directors to oversee the investigation said in a statement. “eBay does not tolerate this type of behavior. eBay apologizes to those affected and regrets having been subjected to this. eBay maintains its employees with high standards of conduct and ethics and will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure that these standards are met.” .

The internal investigation also looked at whether the company’s chief executive at the time, Devin Wenig, played a role in the incident. “While Mr. Wenig’s communications were inappropriate, there was no evidence that he knew in advance or authorized the actions that were later directed at the blogger and her husband,” eBay said.

The company also said it did not share information on the matter previously “to preserve the integrity of the government’s investigation.”

The defendants, after learning of the investigation, allegedly attempted to interfere by lying to the police about the company’s involvement and pretending to offer eBay’s help. They also allegedly lied to eBay’s lawyers about their involvement.

The charges of conspiracy to commit cyberbullying and conspiracy to manipulate witnesses carry a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $ 250,000 and restitution payments. A federal district judge must impose sentences.