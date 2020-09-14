eBay bans the sale of face masks and antibacterial gel

Kiran Ridley/Getty Images



eBay announced that it will ban the sale of face masks, antibacterial gel and disinfectant wipes, in addition to eliminating any product – with the exception of books – that uses the words in the title or description COVID-19, coronavirus and 2019nCoV.

“Effective immediately, eBay will block new products and begin to remove those that sell: Masks including [los modelos] N95 / N100 and surgical masks, hand sanitizer / gel and disinfectant wipes, “the company said in a press release published on March 5.

The e-commerce site indicated that many of these products violate laws and regulations in the United States, eBay policies and handle unfair prices for buyers.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, prices have risen. The price of surgical masks has increased six-fold, that of N95 respiratory masks has tripled and that of gowns has doubled,” said the World Organization of the Health (WHO) on March 3 in a press release. Rising prices, coupled with panic buying, has led to a shortage of protective equipment putting health workers around the world at risk, WHO said.

For his part, Jerome Adams, head of the United States Surgeon General Office (the highest health authority in the country), wrote on Twitter: “Really people, STOP BUYING MASKS.” According to health specialists, face masks or masks do not protect people from the spread of coronavirus and the shortage of this type of products puts health personnel at risk. We tell you how can you protect yourself against it SARS-CoV-2.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

EBay’s decision only affects product listings in the United States and is an effort made by the company to combat the rise in product prices given the current coronavirus crisis. For its part, Amazon has warned sellers of masks that will remove those ads that do not comply with its pricing policies.

The virus, which is officially known as SARS-CoV-2, was detected in the city of Wuhan, in central China, and as of March 6, it has infected more than 101,000 people and caused more than 3,400 deaths.

