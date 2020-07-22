East LA speaks through its short films

With a large number of people still working and studying from home, digital entertainment and social reflection initiatives continue to spring up everywhere.

Thus, TELASOFA (The East LA Society of Film and Arts) and Los Angeles Times en Español present the 13th East Los Angeles Film Festival, an initiative designed to spark ideas and inspire solutions in the East LA community.

The festival was scheduled to take place earlier this year on Self Help Graphics; However, due to the contingency generated by the current pandemic, it was reinvented as a two-hour virtual experience that will be broadcast live by Intangible Productions this Friday, July 24, from 7 to 9 pm (PST) via YouTube and Facebook Live. .

The more than twenty short films that will be screened, in English and Spanish, include topics such as immigration, domestic and child abuse, care for the environment and discrimination against the LGBT community. These pieces were created thanks to a TELASOFA initiative dedicated to bringing together young people from East Los Angeles with experienced filmmakers working in Hollywood. Its mission is to heal children and their families through cinema, photography and theater.

The director and producer of the festival, Juan Escobedo, affirms that “cinema is a tool to learn, reflect and process problems that affect us and our communities.” This is particularly relevant now that the crisis generated by COVID-19 has created new perspectives, personal and collective, for the future.

The short documentary-style interviews that will be presented next Friday were directed by Carlos Carrasco, actor of the film Blood In Blood Out, and the festival director, Juan Escobedo. There will also be a Q&A (space for questions and answers) with special guests, such as Alejandro Patiño (Gentefied).

Join the conversation this Friday, July 24 on the YouTube channel of the East Los Angeles Film Festival, from 7 to 9 pm (PST).

Lydia Chlamydia is a fun short film that addresses the topic of sexually transmitted diseases. (Courtesy Juan Escobedo.)

It is recommended that short films be viewed by people over 12 years old. We suggest viewing each piece; however we would like to highlight Soledad, Marisol, Lydia Chlamydia, The Quiet and Parallel, since they represent the main themes of the festival, which was possible thanks to collaborators like Welcome, Panafest, Self-Help Graphics & Art, and CASA Cultural Saybrook.

“Through the alternate world on screen, we can relate to and understand other worlds similar to ourselves. It is also a way of telling our story: where we come from and where we can go, “says Escobedo.

For updates on the festival, and to view the program, visit the website telasofa.org, or social networks, @EastLAFilmFestival.