East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 For Sports & Cultural Quota Posts at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in:

In a recent notification, the East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 is offering numerous vacancies at Central Railways official portal ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. There are a number of jobs for Sports and Cultural quota and for that related aspirants may apply.

Candidates who come from such Sports, Scouts, and Guide, Cultural quota, this is a golden opportunity to make their career. This central government job might turn out to be life-changing, and if selected, they will have a safe and secure job in the central railway department.

Essential qualification details are available below, read all these details and then available ones may apply through mentioned modes. For more information, eligibility criteria, refer to the ecr.indianrailways.gov.in official notification. Also, to get selected candidates should complete all the application procedures before the last date.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Details:

Total Vacancies: 14

Job Details:

Scouts and Guide Quota: 12 Posts

Cultural Quota: 02 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

For Scouts and Guide Quota:

Candidates should have a 12th qualification or higher qualification from a recognized institute or university.

For Cultural Quota:

Candidates should have a minimum of 50% or more marks in 12th class from a recognized institute or university. Those who have a higher qualification, e., Graduation/ Degree/ Diploma are also eligible to apply here.

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 28 years to apply for East Central Railway Recruitment 2020. For age relaxation and upper age limit details, go to the official site ecr.indianrailways.gov.in and get details.

Selection Procedures:

The Railways will conduct numerous selection procedures such as Written Test, Scouting Skill Assessment, Practical Examination, Testimonial Prizes, Personal Interview, and Document Verification, etc. Those who have higher marks/scores will get selected for these jobs in the East Central Department.

Registration Fees:

To apply for these posts, the aspirants need to pay some registration fees. For different category and female candidates, some fees are as below:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 500/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ Female/ Ex-Servicemen Candidates: 250/- rupees

Pay Scale:

For various posts viz. Quota posts, the pay scale as well as grade pay details are different. To know more about any of the selected quota, go to the official portal and get more details.

Scouts & Guide Quota:

Group C – Rs.19,900/- rupees

Erstwhile Group ‘D’ – Rs.18,000/- rupees

Cultural Quota:

Singer – Rs.19,900/- rupees

Instrument Player – Rs.21,700/- rupees

Steps To Apply East Central Railway Recruitment 2020:

For applying online, eligible candidates go to the official railways portal.

The official site is ecr.indianrailways.gov.in

Search for the Careers link.

GO to that link and read the official notification.

After reading it, go to Apply Online link.

As per the instructions, enter all essential details such as Educational Details, Personal Details, Fees Payment Details, Examination Centers, Selected Region/ Cities Details, etc.

Also, upload your Scanned Photograph and Signature in a valid

Before applying read all the details carefully.

At last, apply and get a Print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.ecr.indianrailways.gov.in