EA Sports featured ‘Madden NFL 21’ with Lamar Jackson on the cover

EA Sports presented this June 16 the cover of the video game Madden NFL 21 featuring Lamar Jackson, quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

EA SPORTS also offered a first look at the gameplay of Madden NFL 21 with a new trailer giving more product details and some update schedule specs.

According to the press release sent to the media, the mechanics for the ball carrier were improved, which implies better control for the player during the attack and some changes in the defense. Likewise, the Realistic Open-Field Tackling It will allow defensive stops and new player-controlled celebrations.

Madden NFL 21 will be available worldwide starting August 28, 2020 for Sony PlayStation 4, Microsoft Xbox One, and PC via Origin and Steam. The versions for PS5, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia will come out a few months later.

An important fact: users who plan to switch to Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 will be able to update their digital copies of Xbox One or PlayStation 4 for free.

In the statement, EA says it partnered with Microsoft and Sony to offer “Dual Tititlement,” a system that allows a buyer of Madden 21 Xbox One or PlayStation 4 to upgrade the video game for free on Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 “without additional cost”.

The mode Face of the Franchise, which first appeared in 2019, returns in this installment, but with a story that will start in high school.

EA Sports also ensured that the video game features new camera shots on the field and increased player awareness of their positioning and environment on the field.

“I grew up playing Madden and owned every copy I could get my hands on, so being on the Madden NFL 21 cover is a dream come true, especially when the cover represents so much of my story,” said Lamar Jackson.