EA Sports announces a virtual tournament, but with professional footballers

Forced confinement worldwide due to the global pandemic coronavirus has stopped sports activity; however, virtual initiatives multiply and as well the NBA announced its star championship, EA Sports and FIFA presented the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup,

“We brought together 20 professional footballers from 20 of Europe’s most historic clubs in the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, in support of the Global Giving Coronavirus Relief Fund. As part of the Stay and Play Cup, EA will also donate US $ 1 million to help support immediate and long-term relief and recovery in vulnerable communities most affected by COVID-19, “the video game company said in a statement.

The tournament will feature professional footballers nominated by the teams themselves, such as Real Madrid, Ajax, AS Roma, Chelsea, FC Copenhagen, Liverpool, Porto, among others.

“We want to unite the world soccer community with the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup, so that millions of fans can experience the excitement of their favorite clubs and professional footballers playing, even when we have to be apart,” said Andrew Wilson, executive president of Electronic Arts.

The tournament will also present avenues for fans and spectators to donate and support global aid efforts to tackle and stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Cup will be a direct elimination one against one. In the event of a tie in the regulation 90 minutes there will be overtime and penalties. The event will start on April 15 and the final will be played on April 19.

Fans will be able to enjoy the event through the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel.