E3 2020 is officially canceled

He coronavirus claimed the life of another technological event: E3 2020.

ESA, the organizing company of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), announced on Wednesday March 11 the cancellation of the video game event, although they left open the possibility of holding the event digitally. However, on April 7 this option ceased to exist.

In a statement that ESA provided to IGN, the company said that given the disruption of activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 2020 will also not take place virtually, as planned. However, ESA said that in the coming months it will work together with exhibitors to promote and make individual announcements within its website: www.E3expo.com.

The official cancellation of E3 was made hours after various media, including Ars Technica, reported the suspension of the event. The reason behind the closing of the doors of this year’s edition is, as already happened with MWC in February and Google I / O and F8 in May, the high concern about the expansion of the coronavirus. Deaths from coronavirus are already more than 81,000 and there are more than 1,000,000 confirmed cases of contagion worldwide.

“After enormous concern about the virus [que provoca el] COVID-19, we believe this is the best way to act in an unprecedented global situation. We are disappointed that we cannot hold the event for the fans, “ESA said.” But we believe this is the best decision based on the information available. ”

Among the most important announcements was that of a more specific sale date, as well as more information, from the console. Xbox Series X from Microsoft. Sony had already said he wouldn’t go to the eventBut Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sega, Campom and other companies did have plans to announce new games at E3 2020.

After the cancellation of E3, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox at Microsoft said that the company will hold an event that will be broadcast on the Internet to “celebrate the next generation of video games and for all those who love to play.” Spencer said more details about this event will be shared later.

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

Spencer’s comment will reassure gamers who were waiting for E3 to learn more details about the next Microsoft console. The Xbox Series X has already been revealed and little by little Microsoft has been revealing information about its processing and other features, but it was expected that at E3 2020 (now canceled) the price and official sale date would be known. All that is known is that the Xbox Series X It will be on sale by December of this year.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Wednesday, April 7 at 2:42 p.m. US Pacific Time to add that the cancellation of the E3 2020 virtual event.

