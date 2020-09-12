E3 2020: How to stream video game convention

GameSpot



The biggest video game convention of the year Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, announced its official cancellation due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. However, organizers are exploring options for hosting the event online. E3 was scheduled to take place June 9-11 in Los Angeles, California.

According to a press release published on March 11, there is the option of holding an event via streaming to make the announcements of each of the game distributors. For their part, Microsoft and Ubisoft communicated their plans to make their announcements via streaming.

Among the most important announcements of E3 is expected a more specific sale date, as well as more information, from the console Xbox series x Microsoft, and although Sony had already said I would not go to the event, other video game companies such as Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sega, and Campom had plans to announce new titles during the 2020 E3 convention.

Microsoft

After the cancellation of E3, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox at Microsoft, indicated that they will hold a “digital event” to announce their news about the next generation of video games, although the details will be revealed in the following weeks.

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we’ll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) March 11, 2020

Nintendo

Following the announcement about the cancellation of E3, Nintendo released a press release in support of the decision of the E3 organizers. However, the Japanese company indicated that the cancellation of E3 will not affect the transmission of the special Nintendo Direct and its releases.

“Nintendo supports ESA’s decision to cancel E3 this year to help protect the health and safety of everyone in our industry: our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our long-time E3 partners,” it said. read in the press release.

Electronics Arts

Since 2016, EA has held its own event in Los Angeles called EA Play; However, this year, the company said it does not yet know how the COVID-19 outbreak will affect event plans.

Ubisoft

Like Microsoft, Ubisoft said in a tweet that it is “exploring other options for offering a digital experience” to share new releases. However, they do not yet have a detailed plan.

Return Digital

Although the film and video game company expressed its annoyance after the cancellation, it indicated that they will plan to hold streaming of your press conference. However, they did not elaborate.

The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself. Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/nGDAEsIzUs – Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

Other events that are canceled or postponed is the Mobile World Congress 2020, the developer conventions F8 and Google I / O, and is forcing Japan to contemplate cancellation of the 2020 Olympic Games. See the full list of events that have been canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The coronavirus, which was discovered in December in China, has already infected more than 120,000 people in 114 countries and at least 4,300 people have died from the respiratory disease, which was declared a pandemic March 11th.



