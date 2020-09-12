e-Gopala Mobile App Download from Google Play Store (Android)

The central government has launched a manny scheme related to the financially backward people. Since independence, India is fighting with many fundamental problems of the economy like poverty, unemployment, etc.

However, the government is trying to improve the condition of people in the nation. The poverty level in India is very high. Due to the CORONA crisis, the poverty level is increased.

However, the government has launched many schemes that are related to the poor people of India. The government has started many programs that will help India to modernize the system.

The government has launched many programs like the Made in India Program, which will help the economy of India to make self-reliant. After lockdown condition, to re-establish the economy again, the government has announced the Abhiyan called Aatman Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to make India Aatman Nirbhar.

However, many other programs are launched by the central government to the development of the Indian government system. One of the programs we can take is the Digital India Program. Under this program, the government set the goal to digitize every government office.

This program will help the government as well as the citizens of India to make the transparent system in India. The benefits of any government scheme will directly be given to the citizen of India through Digital India Program. Here, we will talk about one the initiative which is encouraged under this program.

About e-Gopala App

Recently, the government has launched a scheme called Pradhan Mantri Matsya Smaoada Yojana (PMMSY). To give the full information about this scheme, the government has launched this portal named e-Gopala mobile app.

With the help of this portal, the government will provide information directly to the citizen without any person in between. In this article, we will discuss the e-Gopala app, and we will also know how to download this app on mobile.

e-Gopala Mobile App Download for Android Users

Recently, Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi has launched a scheme named Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana in Bihar for the fisheries sector and farmer of India. In addition to the scheme, Prime Minister has also launched an e-Gopala application for the mobile users to get the information about the information.

This app is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for the direct use of farmers. That means this app will help the fisherman as well as farmers of India to get comprehensive information. This app is one type of marketplace.

The farmer and fisherman can direct the use of this app. To use this app, every person has to download this application on their mobile. The person wants to get the information about the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Smapda Yojana then they can use this application for getting information about the scheme as well as many animal husbandry information. Pradhan Mantri Modi has launched the scheme named Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampda Yojana as a part of the Aatman Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Use of e-Gopala App

The e-Gopala app is a part of the Digital India program. The information related to the scheme, as well as much additional related information, is provided by the government on a digital platform. So that any citizen can avail of the information on their home, they can access the portal anytime they want.

This will benefit the person if they’re going to take advantage of this scheme. e-Gopala app will provide the farmer with managing the livestock. It includes buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc.).

This app will also give you information about the availability of quality breeding services (Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, treatment, etc. Moreover, this app will also give and advise the farmer for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic medicine/ethnoveterinary medicine.

In the e-Gopala App, there is a facility that is provided by the government, a mechanism to send an alert (on the due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving, etc.) and inform farmers about various government schemes and campaigns.

Salient Features of e-Gopala Mobile App at Google Play Store

As far as we know that the government has launched the app called e-Gopala for the farmers, fishers, and animal husbandry people to provide them the information about the scheme named Pradhan Mantri Matsya Smpada Yojana. They can download this application from the play store. If you want to know the salient feature of the e-Gopala app, then read this article. I will give you all the salient features of the e-Gopala app.

Last Updated- 8 September 2020

Size- 11 MB

Current Version- 1.2

Requires Android- 4.0.3 and up

Offered by- NDDB

Developer ID- [email protected]

Benefits of e-Gopala Mobile App

This app has launched by the government to provide livestock information to the farmers. The app will give information about the animal vaccine and other useful information to the farmer directly. To get the information from the app, the farmer or every person who wants to get the information has to download the application from the play store. At present, there no digital portal that contains this type of information the e-Gopala app provides. Here, I will count you the main benefits of this e-Gopala app.

Buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms, such as semen and embryos.

With the help of this app, the farmers and a person will know about the availability of quality breeding services, such as Artificial Insemination, veterinary first aid, vaccination, and treatment.

This app will use in guiding farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate ayurvedic medicine or ethnoveterinary medicine.

PM Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) Launch

Pradhan Mantri Modi has launched this application in Bihar along with the e-Gopala app mobile app. The Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi has launched the scheme named Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana for the fisheries sector as a part of Aatman Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The center has allocated the 20,000 crore rupee budget for the implementation of this scheme during the financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25. This scheme has aims to increase the production of fish by an additional 70 lakh tonnes by the year 2024-25. This scheme will also help the fisheries sector to enhance the export sector of India. As the export sector of India is increasing, the economy of India will become more strengthen.