Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson adquiere XFL

Actor and former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he acquired the XFL football league.

Johnson, 48, made the announcement Monday on Twitter. According to reports, the price was 15 million dollars.

The XFL has eight franchises and played five of its 10 scheduled games before canceling the rest of the season in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had decent telehearing ratings and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The American football league suspended its operations and laid off all its employees on April 10. Three days later, she filed for bankruptcy.

Since his wrestling career ended, Johnson has starred in films including the series “Fast & Furious” and “Jumanji.”

Having a soccer season in spring is a challenge, as the American Football Alliance discovered in 2019, which failed to last a full season.

An earlier version of the XFL also had a season in 2001.