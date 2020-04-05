NEWS

Dwayne Johnson Comments on Jungle Cruise’s Delay, Promises It’s Worth The Wait

April 5, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic lately impacted Disney’s Jungle Cruise, and now star Dwayne Johnson is commenting on the movie’s delay. Jungle Cruise relies on the well-known experience at each Disneyland and Disney World that takes park goers on a “harmful” boat experience, full with commentary. The film has been within the works at Disney for over a decade and even Johnson has been on board since 2015. He and and co-lead Emily Blunt play a riverboat captain and scientist, respectively. The two staff up looking for the Tree of Life, with the brother of Blunt’s character alongside for the experience.

Although preliminary filming on Jungle Cruise wrapped in fall of 2018, followers will now have to attend till July 30, 2021 to see the movie. This week, Disney shuffled practically all of its main releases for the remainder of the yr, together with Jungle Cruise. It’s unique launch date, July 24, 2020, will now go to the live-action Mulan. What’s extra, that is the second theatrical launch delay for Jungle Cruise. Again in 2018, Disney moved the film from October 11, 2019 to the July 24, 2020 date. All advised, the latest transfer means followers should wait shut to 2 years longer to see Jungle Cruise than believed at one time.

Now, Dwayne Johnson has weighed in on the movie’s latest delay. He posted a video to Instagram elaborating on the rationale for the choice, mentioning the significance of getting Disney parks and cruise strains again up and operating. Johnson additionally cited the corporate’s full slate with its Fox films and the MCU. He reassured followers, “We had been very enthusiastic about it, we nonetheless are,” and stated in his caption “The film might be definitely worth the wait.” Take a look at Johnson’s submit about Jungle Cruise under:

Jungle Cruise is on the longer finish of launch delays introduced to date. Upcoming Quick & Livid movie F9 is probably the most comparable, as that film was additionally pushed again practically a yr. Morbius and No Time to Die had been additionally topic to longer delays, with each postpone by seven months. Nonetheless, so far as films, the coronavirus has arguably had the largest impact on Marvel. In the identical announcement as Jungle Cruise, Disney revealed Black Widow would take The Eternals spot in November 2020, which means that almost each MCU movie was pushed again because of this. Extra so than films not being prepared in time, the difficulty at the moment is an absence of launch date choices.

Although Jungle Cruise followers are in all probability dissatisfied by the film’s delay, not less than they know Dwayne Johnson is in good spirits about it. He appears as satisfied as ever that audiences will benefit from the movie and will even recognize it extra as soon as they lastly get to see it. It’s possible the leisure business will really feel the ripple results of COVID-19 for the following a number of years. Hopefully, Hollywood is ready to embrace these unlucky modifications the way in which Johnson has Jungle Cruise‘s delay.

Morbius Set Picture Could Reveal Venom Connection

Rebecca VanAcker is a information author and night editor at Display Rant. She enjoys overlaying all issues superhero, particularly Marvel and the Arrowverse. Previously, she’s written TV recaps for Display Picks and evaluations for Yahoo TV UK. Although Rebecca likes films and different types of storytelling, TV is her true ardour, having written about it in some capability since 2014. She particularly loves female-driven exhibits like Parks and Recreation, Jane the Virgin, and Fleabag.
A graduate of Michigan State College, Rebecca received her instructing certificates earlier than falling in love with writing and the leisure business. She has a B.A. in English, and her longtime love of studying has adopted her into maturity. Whereas she enjoys discovering new books, proper now she’s in all probability simply re-reading Harry Potter for the millionth time. Her different hobbies embrace baking, something Disney, and exploring along with her canine, Beckett.
You’ll be able to observe Rebecca on Twitter @BecksVanAcker, or contact her immediately at rvanacker23(at)gmail(dot)com.

