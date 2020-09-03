Dwayne Johnson and his family test positive for coronavirus

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor announced Wednesday.

Johnson reported it in a video of just over 11 minutes posted on his Instagram account. He noted that he was shocked after finding out, and said it is “one of the most challenging and complicated things that we have ever had to endure.”

The actor indicated that he, his wife Lauren Hashian, and their two young daughters contracted the virus, but have already left the disease behind. He noted that the girls “recovered” after suffering from a sore throat for a couple of days.

But for Johnson and his wife it was not. “We had a difficult time,” said the actor.

“La Roca” said that he and his family contracted the virus from close friends of the family, who assured him that they did not know where they were infected.

Johnson said having suffered from this problem has made him more aware. He presented several suggestions for fighting the virus, such as wearing a mask, boosting the immune system, and committing to living a healthy life.