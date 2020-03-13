NEWS

Dutch coronavirus infections rise by 190 to 804, deaths double to 10

March 13, 2020
Vacationers are confronted with a closed Rijksmuseum due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Amsterdam, Netherlands March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (1) – The number of deaths in of us with the coronavirus throughout the Netherlands has doubled to 10, Dutch properly being authorities talked about on Friday.

The number of infections rose to 804 from 614 a day earlier, the Dutch Nationwide Institute for Public Nicely being (RIVM) talked about in a press launch.

(The story corrects the infections enhance to 190, not 188)

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Concepts.

