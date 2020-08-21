Duolingo could leave the US due to new immigration policies

Video screenshot by CNET



At the end of June 2020, the president of the United States, Donald Trump signed an executive order to temporarily suspend the granting of certain work visas for foreigners, under the idea of ​​creating more opportunities for Americans –– after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This measure would affect half a million foreigners in the country, so that the tech industry was quick to react. Among those who spoke out was the Guatemalan Luis von Ahn, founder and CEO of Duolingo, who recently wrote on Twitter that “if US policies against (extremely skilled) immigrants continue, we will be forced to move our jobs [e inspiración] a Toronto”.

I’m proud that @duolingo, the most valuable startup in PA, is seen as an inspiration for Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, if the US policies against (extremely qualified) immigration continue, we’ll be forced to move jobs (and inspiration) to Toronto @SenToomey @SenBobCasey @billpeduto – Luis von Ahn (@LuisvonAhn) July 6, 2020

Von Ahn said in a statement that was shared with CNET en Español via email, that he is saddened that “the policies of this administration prevent people like me from coming to the United States and that companies like Duolingo hire the best people in the world. “. The executive clarified that for the moment he will not move his headquarters from the city of Pittsburgh, “a city that I love and am proud to be able to help,” but that if the current position of the government against immigrants does not change, he will consider “moving his workers to other countries”.

The executive order, which affects foreign workers with H-1B, H-2B, H-4, L-1 and some J-1 visas, is in addition to the order signed in April that suspended the granting of green cards (green cards) for 60 days. According to a report by New York TimesThis executive order – added to the restrictions on obtaining a green card – will prevent around 525,000 immigrants from working in the US for the remainder of the year.

Recently Von Ahn also spoke out against the new immigration measure that would prevent foreign students from staying in the United States if your colleges choose to offer only online classes during the semester. Online classes are a resource adopted by schools around the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is cruel,” Von Ahn wrote on July 6 on Twitter. “I was an international student here in the US and attended some of the best universities in my field. I am grateful that back then, the best international talents were treated with respect and encouraged to stay to make this country competitive. in a global economy “.

This is cruel. I was an international student here in the US and attended some of the best universities in my field. I’m thankful that back then, top international talent was treated with respect and encouraged to stay to make this country competitive in a global economy. https://t.co/L4edM9HZjM – Luis von Ahn (@LuisvonAhn) July 6, 2020

