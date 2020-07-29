Dune: New images from the cast of Denis Villeneuve’s film

Chiabela James/Warner Bros. Pictures



Vanity Fair magazine published on Tuesday, April 14, a report with the first images of the main cast of the film. Dune, scheduled to premiere in December 2020. It is a stellar cast, as it is a new adaptation with millionaire budgets of the famous series of science fiction novels written by Frank Herbert.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), Dune He had kept secret how his cast played the characters looked until Monday, April 13, when Vanity Fair showed the first image of the actor Timothée Chalamet (Little Women), who brings to life the character of Paul Atreides, the main figure in the film. Fans have agreed that the photograph shows Atreides on the planet Caladan.

In addition to Chalamet, Dune includes in its cast Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Chang Chen, Stellan Skarsgard and Charlotte Rampling, among others. And Chiabela James’ photographs, published in Vanity Fair, reveal her appearance in the film.

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin in the new official DUNE images of Denis Villeneuve, who has released photos of most of his impressive cast. pic.twitter.com/gkfkx2PpjO — Horror Losers (@horrorlosers) April 14, 2020

The official synopsis of Dune is as follows: “Set on the planet Arrakis, it explores the story of two royal families facing each other in war: House Atreides and House Harkonnen. When Duke Leto Atreides is killed, his son Paul and his wife Lady Jessica escape and are adopted by the Fremen, who become Paul’s personal army in his fight against the Harkonnen family. “

“When Paul develops powers through the use of spice, a substance that extends life and allows interstellar travel, a network of royal intrigues is revealed, with the Emperor and other cosmic powers pulling the strings in a plan to eliminate the House. Atreides. “

In 1984, Dune It was adapted for film by director David Lynch, and in 2000 the Syfy channel produced a three-episode miniseries titled Frank Herbert’s Dune, which had a sequel in 2003: Children of Dune. In the 1970s, Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky tried unsuccessfully to adapt the novel to film; a 2013 documentary, Jodorowsky’s Dune,

Dune It opens on December 18, 2020 in theaters.

Writing note: This note was updated on April 14, 2020 to include new images of the characters from the film shown by Vanity Fair magazine.

