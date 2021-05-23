Dude TV Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

The television series Dude was illegally leaked by the piracy website Filmyzilla. It was leaked on the same day as the original release.

The illegal piracy website Filmyzilla includes much Indian television series. There are hundreds of Indian web series and television series available to watch on the illegal piracy website Dude.

Most content available on the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla is of high quality. The tv series Dude was also leaked in HD quality by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla.

Dude Television Series Download Leaked

The television series Dude includes the life of a detective. A detective wants to solve the case, and he is confused about the case.

It indirectly includes him in twisted relationships, and they are filled with perplexing events. The series Dude has received 9.4 out of 10 on IMDb. It has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Dude includes drama, mystery, and thriller. The series Dude was written and directed by Ambrish Verma. It was produced by Harshit Aggarwal, Himanshu Solanki, Puneet Waddan, and Neel Jadhav.

Akaash Mukherjee gave the music in the series Dude. Abhijeet Chaudhari did the cinematography of the series Dude.

It was edited by Neel Jadhav. The series Dude was made under Jio Studios, Rusk Media, and Rusk Studios. Alright, and Jio Cinema distributed it.

Let’s see the cast of the series Dude.

Dude Cast:

Find the cast of the television series Dude below.

Ambrish Verma as Uttam Dhamija Arun Kushwah as Ashok Bhatia Apoorva Arora as Ritu Kapoor Rakesh Bedi as Pahwa Ji Shibani Bedi as Mother Sidharth Bhardwaj as Father Geeta Bisht as Mrs. Sarla Pal Vedant Chibber as Dude Jr. Sudheer Chobessy as Mahesh Sachin Kathuria as Mr. Vinod Pal Monika Mishra as Mamta Lokesh Mittal as Property Dealer Batra Yashpal Saini as Inspector Kumar Saurabh Bansal as Shyam Singh Neev Ahuja as Vishesh Pal Binita Budhathoki as Minky Harshu Singh as Property Dealer Kukreja Atul Nandra as SHO Sherawat Pavleen Gujral as Rituparna Ajay Nagar as Kabadiwala Sanjay Kumar as Bhajanlal Shantanu Singh as Vishal Kaul

Let’s talk about the release date of the series Dude.

Dude Release Date:

The television series Dude was released on 27th February 2021. It was released on the YouTube Channel – Alright and Jio Cinema.

The user can watch the series Dude for free on YouTube. So, you do not need to watch the series Dude on any illegal piracy website. The series Dude is available to watch in the Hindi language.

No announcement has been made for the second season of the series Dude. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Dude.

Dude Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Dude below. It was released on 25th February 2021 by Alright.

