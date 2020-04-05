DuckTales Season 3 Reveals Violet Has Two Dads

Warning: The next accommodates SPOILERS for Ducktales season 3, episode 1, “Problem of the Senior Junior Woodchucks.”

The season 3 premiere of DuckTales reveals that Violet Sabrewing, one of many younger members of the supporting forged, has two fathers. This marks one of many newest makes an attempt by DuckTales‘ showrunners to ascertain a extra various Duckberg than what was seen within the unique 1987 collection.

Based mostly on the Donald Duck comics of Carl Barks, the unique DuckTales was some of the standard animated collection of the 1980s. It was additionally full of various stereotypes which the showrunners of the reboot collection wished to keep away from. This led to adjustments like Webby, who was a cliched “girly lady” within the unique collection, being given a extra aggressive angle within the new collection. It additionally led to Gizmoduck (Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda) being established as Latinx, together with his secret identification’s identify now being Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera.

Violet Sabrewing was launched into Ducktales within the season 2 episode “Friendship Hates Magic!” She met Webby on the library the place each have been researching magic in a bid to grasp the unusual forces that just about destroyed Duckberg. Discovering they shared a number of different pursuits, the 2 determined to have a sleepover collectively. Additionally they used their shared data to save lots of Lena De Spell; Magica De Spell’s niece and Webby’s greatest buddy, who had turn out to be misplaced within the Shadow Realm after Ducktales’ season 1 finale. Later episodes in season 2 established that the three ladies had turn out to be greatest mates.

DuckTales’ season 3 premier, “Problem of the Senior Junior Woodchucks,” places Violet entrance and heart within the story, establishing her as a member of Huey Duck’s Junior Woodchuck troop and his rival for the lofty place of their troop’s Senior Woodchuck. It’s revealed early on within the episode that Violet and Lena have turn out to be even nearer than they have been earlier than, with Lena referring to Violet as her “sister from a few misters” and being fairly literal: Lena was apparently adopted by Violet’s dad and mom, who have been briefly talked about as being two males in an earlier episode, however are proven for the primary time on-screen in “Problem of the Senior Junior Woodchucks.”

Violet’s fathers (who put on matching “I am With Dad” t-shirts) don’t have any strains within the episode, nor are they given any names or a task past cheering on their daughter as she races throughout Woodchuck Island as a part of the check to show her value. Co-Govt Producer and Story Editor Frank Angones defined, in a publish on his weblog, that this was attributable to there not likely being a narrative round them past the “enjoyable notion” when creating Violet that she had two “enthusiastic, overly supportive dads who love being dads.” Angones additional affirmed that he wasn’t making an attempt for “a cop out and a cookie” in introducing a homosexual couple into DuckTales, and that he hoped to discover a strategy to develop Violet’s fathers in future episodes.

