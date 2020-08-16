DualSense: This is how the PlayStation 5 control works

Screenshot



The launch of the PlayStation 5 It is planned for the end of 2020 and, although we do not know exactly when the console will hit the market, Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards, put the DualSense controller and the PlayStation 5 to the test with the game demo Astro’s Playroom.

On Friday, June 17, the virtual edition of The Game Awards was held, a video game awards gala where Keighley showed the design and functions of the new DualSense control, which, according to Sony, will bring the ‘sense of touch’ to the games of the new console.

Among the technologies that were incorporated and highlighted during the hands-on Virtual of the DualSense, Keighley tested functions such as haptic feedback – which aims to replace vibrations to offer a wider range of sensations – as well as the triggers are adaptive and the integration of horns to the control.

In terms of its physical characteristics, Keighley compared the DualSense to the DualShock 4 and said that the new control did weigh a bit more, “but it doesn’t feel substantially heavier.”

To end the live broadcast with the DualSense, Keighley interviewed Eric Lempel, PlayStation’s head of global marketing, who discussed technical details – which we already know about the PS5 – and, when asked about the price, pre-sale date and availability console colors, stated that at the moment there was nothing more to share about the launch date, but that users would be informed of the pre-sale in good time. As for the colors of the PS5, the executive said that “we will talk about that at some point.”

