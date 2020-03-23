DSSSB Result 2020: DSSSB Junior Social Engineer and Radio Telephone Operator Recruitment 2020 Results Released

DSSSB Result 2020 / DSSSB Result 2020: Delhi Subordinate Providers Choice Board (DSSSB) has declared the outcomes for DSSSB Junior Social Engineer and Radio Telephone Operator Recruitment 2020 on-line on its official web site. Candidates who’ve appeared for the DSSSB Recruitment 2020 examination can examine on-line from the official web site of DSSSB, dsssbonline.nic.in or dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB Recruitment 2020 Junior Social Engineer On-line Examination was held on 27 November 2019, whereas DSSSB Recruitment 2020 Radio Telephone Operator On-line Examination was performed on 05 November 2019. After the declaration of provisional outcomes, the shortlisted candidates can be known as for the doc verification spherical. DSSSB may even launch the mark-cut off of each exams quickly.

DSSSB Junior Social Training Trainer and Radio Telephone Operator Benefit Checklist 2020

After the result’s declared, the officers will launch the advantage record of the DSSB junior social schooling trainer and radio phone operator.

All college students can examine the DSSSB Junior Social Training Trainer and Radio Telephone Operator Benefit Checklist from the official web site.

As well as, the advantage record consists of the record of names of the candidates who secured high or larger marks. They are going to be declared advantage record primarily based on efficiency within the examination.

As well as, the advantage record consists of the candidates’ names, roll numbers. By checking the advantage record, candidates can know the names of the toppers. Verify all of the sections to know extra particulars of the consequence, lower off marks.