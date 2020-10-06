आत्मनिर्भर हरियाणा लोन योजना: (15000 रुपये) DRI Yojana | Aatmnirbhar Haryana

Due to the CORONA pandemic, the economy of the nation is at its low level. The economy of India is decreased by 23.9% during the first half of the financial year. However, the government of India has announced a significant program to make India again energetic.

To increase the Indian GDP and make the economy of India strengthen, the prime minister of India has announced Abhiyan named Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Through the Aatmnirbhar Barat Abhiyan, the government aims to increase the make in India program, also digital India program. As a part of Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the Haryana government will also launch a program in their state.

The chief minister of Haryana has launched a scheme under the Aatmnirbhar Haryana program is DRI yojana.

Aatm Nirbhar Haryana Loan Yojana:

the government of Haryana has launched a loan scheme under the Aatmnirbhar Haryana yojana. The government will allow small and medium enterprises to take a loan from the government at low-interest levels. The government will provide a minimum of Rs.15,000 loan to the small and medium businessman of the state.

With the help of this scheme, the person can take financial support from the government at low interest, and they can improve their business. The financial assistance will help the person economically and increase the spread of their business. This will also improve the financial condition of the person.

The Haryana Chief Minister Shri Manohar Lal Khattar has launched this scheme for the betterment of the industries sector of the state. This scheme is all about a loan. The government will provide loans to small and medium business people at a differential rate of interest (DRI).

This scheme is also run by the central government. Now the Haryana government also started this scheme for the business person of the state.

Under this scheme, the Haryana government will provide Rs.15,000 loans to the poor people of the state at a 2% interest rate, plus another 2% interest rate is from the central government. A total of 4% interest loan is given to the people of the state.

So that the person can easily take loans from the government and can quickly repay the amount of loan under this scheme. The interested candidates can apply for the scheme in an offline mode.

Other Important Information of the Scheme:

To make the economy strengthen, to make more flow of money in the market, the Haryana government has started this scheme.

According to the state report of Haryana, more than 636 crore rupee has distributed to impoverished people of the state.

To remove the process of middleman and as a part of digital India, the government will directly transfer the amount of the benefit to the bank account of the applicant.

The Haryana government has provided the ration to the people who did not have ration during the critical condition of the CORONA crisis.

Eligibility Criteria for the Scheme:

We will provide you the eligibility criteria of the scheme of the Haryana government. Before knowing about the eligibility criteria, we should know about the main aim of the government behind this scheme.

The main objective of the government behind this scheme is to start more and more start-ups in the state by providing low-interest loans to the people of the state.