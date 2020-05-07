Dream Catcher, IN2IT, & AleXa band together for ‘Be The Future’ MV to raise COVID19 awareness

Dream Catcher, IN2IT, and AleXa have banded together as a challenge group ‘Millenasia Challenge‘, for an lively collaboration MV, “Be The Future“!

The collaboration observe and MV, created by Millenasia in partnership with the Varkey Basis (a member of UNESCO’s World Training Coalition), goals to raise COVID19 awareness by way of schooling of security precautions and measures. “Be The Future” was composed, choreographed, and produced by Artmatic, with the MV directed by Zanybros.

Try Dream Catcher x IN2IT x AleXa’s “Be The Future” MV above.