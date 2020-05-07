NEWS

Dream Catcher, IN2IT, & AleXa band together for ‘Be The Future’ MV to raise COVID19 awareness

May 7, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Dream Catcher, IN2IT, and AleXa have banded together as a challenge group ‘Millenasia Challenge‘, for an lively collaboration MV, “Be The Future“!

The collaboration observe and MV, created by Millenasia in partnership with the Varkey Basis (a member of UNESCO’s World Training Coalition), goals to raise COVID19 awareness by way of schooling of security precautions and measures. “Be The Future” was composed, choreographed, and produced by Artmatic, with the MV directed by Zanybros

Try Dream Catcher x IN2IT x AleXa’s “Be The Future” MV above.

READ  3 Ways Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Is Bound to Follow in Tony Stark’s Footsteps in the MCU

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.