DRDO Recruitment 2020 – 140 Ex-ITI Trade Apprentice Vacancies apply at www.drdo.gov.in:

The Defense Research and Development Organization is declaring the recruitment notification for the posts of EX-ITI Trade Apprentice among the number of seats on the official site at www.drdo.gov.in.

The Defense Research and Development organization is known as its short from DRDO. The Defense Research and Development Organization situated at Avadi, Chennai in Tamil Nadu state. The DRDO is mainly involved in the armored fighting vehicles Research and Development. This is the complete government authorized organization. So candidates have the best job opportunity to get the government job. Earlier, the Defense Research and Development Organization declare the recruitment notification for the posts of Ex-ITI Trade Apprentice on the official site at www.drdo.gov.in.

Here, one good news for the job seekers who find the task in the government sector. The Defense Research and Development Organization release the recruitment notification for the post of Ex-ITI Trade Apprentice among the 140 number of vacant seats on the official site at www.drdo.gov.in. So the candidates check their eligibility criteria and after that applied for this post on before the last date of submission.

EX-ITI Trade Apprentice Vacancy Details:

Name of the Corporation: Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO)

Name of the post: Ex-ITI Trade Apprentice

A number of vacancies: For this post, there is total 140 number of jobs available.

For this post, there is total 140 number of jobs available. Job Location: The position available at Avadi, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Eligibility Criteria for the DRDO recruitment posts:

Age Limits: Candidates who applied for this post their age must be as per the norm of CVRDE Avadi.

Educational Qualification: The aspirants should be passed ITI recognized by NCVT with the relevant experience.

Selection Process: The selection process based on Personal Interview.

Pay Scale: The candidates will get Rs.7767/- for Welder & COPA per month and Rs.8166/- for all other trades per month.

How to Apply DRDO Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for this post they first visit the official site at www.drdo.gov.in. After that download the application form and fill it necessary. Then attach all relevant document and attach passport size photo and signature. And submit it on before the last date of submission.

Postal Address :

The Director,

CVDRE, Avadi,

Chennai – 600 054.

DRDO Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.drdo.gov.in