DRDO Ceptam 8 syllabus pdf -DRDO Exam Pattern 2020 – DRDO entry test previous papers download at www.drdo.gov.in:

The Defense Research and Development Organization is announcing to declare the notification of the DRDO Ceptam 8 Syllabus in pdf, DRDO Exam Pattern 2020 DRDO Entry Test Previous Papers on the official site at www.drdo.gov.in. The DRDO conducts the written exam for the various posts of Senior Technical Assistant, technician-A, Administrative Cadre. There were a large number of applicants who applied for the CRDO Ceptam 8. Now it dealer the Syllabus on the official site.

The Defense Research and Development organization identified as its short from DRDO. The Defense Research and Development Organization located at Avadi, Chennai in Tamil Nadu state. The DRDO is mainly involved in the protected fighting vehicles Research and Development. This is the whole government-approved organization. So candidates have the best job excuse to get the government job. Recently, it declares the Ceptam 8 Syllabus in the pdf on the official site.

DRDO Exam Pattern 2020:

The DRDO released the Ceptam 8 Exam Syllabus, Exam Pattern, and Previous Papers on the official site. Hence the candidates who applied for these posts can download the exam syllabus and previous question papers in the pdf format onto the official website at www.drdo.gov.in. The candidates download the last paper, Model Papers and Important Questions in the pdf file on the official site. This is affordable for candidates to start preparing for the written test. And candidates can get higher marks in the test.

The DRDO declare the recruitment notification for the 1142 number of vacancies. For that, the DRDO conduct the written test for this post. In the exam, the question will be asked from General Awareness, Reasoning Aptitude, General Intelligence, General Science, Hindi and English Language, and one elective paper. The exam time will be 2 hours, and the total marks are 350 marks. TO get more details about the Exam Syllabus, previous papers, candidates visit the official site of it.

Name of the Board: Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO)

Name of posts: Senior Technical Assistant, technician-A, Administrative Cadre posts

Number of posts: Total 1142 posts available

DRDO Exam Date: Declare very soon

Post Category: DRDO Ceptam 8 Syllabus in pdf, DRDO Exam Pattern 2020 DRDO Entry Test Previous Papers

How to download DRDO Ceptam 8 Syllabus 2020:

Candidates who applied for the DRDO Ceptam 8 Recruitment they visit the official site at www.drdo.gov.in. Then click on the DRDO Ceptam 8 Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2020. Now the syllabus will be displayed on your screen. Download in the pdf format and take a print out for further use.

Official site: www.drdo.gov.in