Drama ‘The King’ under criticism for excessive product placement

SBS drama ‘The King’ is going through criticism for excessive product placement.

A latest information report criticized the drama for its apparent product placement all through the episodes. Different factors of criticism are pointed to the director for the unnatural integration of the merchandise, and the ridiculous plot tales included to account for the product showing within the drama. One specific scene exhibits Lee Min Ho speaking a few espresso product, saying: “The primary style is wealthy and the tip style is clear. They promote stuff like this in Korea’s markets?” The article continues to criticize the pointless inclusion of the merchandise, saying that the actors appeared awkward attempting to include unrealistic eventualities to promote the merchandise.

Different scenes blatantly promote merchandise resembling fried kimchi, futuristic face masks, lip gloss, and boba in a clumsy method. Kim Go Eun is seen placing on a lipstick that she is a model mannequin for in actuality. The criticism extends to the scenes for blatantly promoting the nice factors of every product.

Netizens are saying:

“Because the drama sucks, they’re simply attempting to earn as a lot as they’ll by way of product placements.”

“They made a drama with a view to sneak in advertisements.”

“LOL, why is there a placement for fried kimchi in right here?”

