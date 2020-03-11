‘Drag race’ star Miz Cracker says Sonja Morgan never apologized for diss

After one in all many “Precise Housewives of New York Metropolis” sparked a furor by saying {{that a}} drag queen regarded like “a person” at New York Pattern Week — the situation someway obtained worse.

Sonja Morgan drew heat after she watched “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Miz Cracker stroll a Garo Sparo runway all through Pattern Week. Morgan may probably be heard on an Instagram Story saying of Miz Cracker, “Who’s that?” and “Oh, that’s a person, correct?” And in a since-deleted video about transgender model Yasmine Petty strolling within the equivalent current, Morgan moreover scoffed, “With a physique like that, it’s a person.”

Morgan’s employees invited Miz Cracker to her fashion current on Friday — nevertheless the performer says she left feeling like a “pawn” and a “gay prop” for the Bravo current, as she had been beneath the impression that Morgan had invited her there to apologize — which she didn’t. A deluded Morgan, within the meantime, thought Miz Cracker was there as a fan to help her fashion line.

Miz Cracker, a creator, comedian and vocal advocate for ladies’s rights, suggested us that Morgan wasn’t the least bit contrite all through their chat on the crimson carpet. She’d solely agreed to meet Morgan to go looking out out if the remarks about her look had “come from a loving place and never a hating place.”

“Nonetheless [it turns out] I was merely getting used as a gay prop and … I was nervous about my face getting used as a token,” she suggested Net web page Six. “My face getting used to help the current and [Morgan], with on the market being that second the place she says, ‘I’m sorry.’ ” Miz Cracker was pressured to sign a launch, along with completely different attendees at Morgan’s current, agreeing to be filmed for “RHONY.”

Within the meantime, Morgan claimed of Miz Cracker’s criticism, “I didn’t know she’s coming to the current for an apology … I’m not a phobic particular person.” She added, “I’m very open to all walks of life and all genders. I’m gender fluid with people. I don’t like labels. I’ve a very good time everybody. I don’t ask if you’re transgender or drag queen. All I discussed … was that she was pretty.”