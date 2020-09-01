Drag queens deliver food and music in San Francisco

San Francisco offers drag queens service at home.

Drag queens in colorful wigs, elaborate makeup and knee-high stiletto boots don a mask and carry a bag of food – plus musical numbers – to the doors of their fans’ homes in San Francisco.

The Oasis nightclub is swapping boring dinners for “Meals on Heels,” sending drag queens like Amoura Teese and Kochina Rude to deliver food, cocktails and lip-sync performances with healthy distance to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

On a recent night, Rude brought dinner to Kelsie Costa and her family in the city’s Marina district and performed CeCe Peniston’s classic drag show “Finally” in phonomics.

“There is not much to do these days that we are refugees at home, with COVID and all that,” Costa said. “So you have to spice it up somehow. It is fun”.

Oasis owner D’Arcy Drollinger said this is a way to reconnect with his fans and bring some joy to those who haven’t had much reason to smile lately.

“You have a choice: You can give up, go home and say the night is over, or you can put on some silver tape, find a song you don’t know very well and go out and sell the show,” Drollinger said. “That’s how I see it. We have to sell the musical number. The show must go on”.

Nightclubs are closed due to the pandemic, so initiatives like this give drag artists a chance to earn much-needed money and keep their passion.

“Drag (culture) is the beating heart of the city,” Rude said. “So it’s not just good for us, but for the people around us in our community. It inspires me and I am proud to be part of it ”.