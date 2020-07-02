Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Results 2020 check on www.brau.ac.in:

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University has been declared the Exam Results in 2020 for the examination on the official site www.brau.ac.in. This examination conducted for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year-semester students. The B.R. Ambedkar University conduct various courses such as BBA, BA, BCom, MA, MCom, B.Sc., M.Sc., BE, BTech, etc. So the students who appear in this semester exams they can check their exam result on to the official site. The Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University conduct examination twice in a year, summer examination and winter examination.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University is known as Agra University. It is one of the oldest universities in India, which established on 1st July 1927 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Dr. B. r. Ambedkar University provides various courses available of the under Graduate and Post Graduate such as BA, B.Sc, B Tech, MBA, B Arch, ME, M Tech, BCA, MCA, M.Sc, M Phil, P.hd and Post Graduate Diploma Courses.

The Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University has conducted the examination 2020 for odd semester students who are studying under various courses of UG and PG. Now the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University has been published the result notification for UG and PG courses examination on the official site. So students who appear in this examination they can check the result on to the official site at www.brau.ac.in.

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University affiliated for the Technical Courses for various UnderGraduate and PostGraduate. All the students who are studying at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University are waiting for the Result 2020. Now Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University declared the result notification on their official site at www.brau.ac.in. Students can download their exam result in 2020 when the result is upload. To get more detail about the result shown in below.

Name of the Institute: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University

Name of the Examination: UG and PG Semester examination

Result Date: Declared very soon

Steps for checking Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Results 2020:

The students who are studying at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University can check their results on to the official site of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University. The results will be declared very soon at the portal. First students visit the official site of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University i.e. www.brau.ac.in. Then find the link related to the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University Results in 2020 and click on that link. Then select your UG or PG exam and semester. Now students enter their Register Number, Date of birth, and other necessary details and click on the submit button. Now the result will be open on your screen. Download the result and take a Print Out it for future use.

Official Site: www.brau.ac.in