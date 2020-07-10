Downtown Disney opens its doors today and these are the rules that must be followed from now on

After four months of closing its doors to the public, Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District is reopening for general visitors, but be prepared because now you will find a series of regulations that you must comply with in order for the new experience to be pleasant. beyond having to complain when it comes to fulfilling them in this new “normality” that is lived in the world. And of course Disney’s “Magical World” could not be the exception.

The first thing you have to know is that the reopening of this open-air avenue begins today July 9, 2020, but it is done in phases, whether they are day or night visits, because people will be able to enjoy the places to eating and shopping amid regulations that seek to safeguard the health of visitors and their employees.

Downtown Disney District is a 20-acre or 300,000-square-foot (27,870-square-meter) space featuring dozens of establishments including restaurants and fast food and beverage outlets, as well as places to shop for clothes and toys, plus some virtual fun.

It should not be forgotten that due to the health and safety measures of visitors, participating employees and Disney Cast Members will be complying with and implementing various operational changes based on the guidance of health authorities and corresponding government agencies to promote the physical distance and improve cleanliness throughout the place.

Downtown Disney (Courtesy Disney)

The avenue that comprises the Downtown Disney District now has signs at various points where visitors are reminded of the use of masks, the maintenance of the social distance of 6 feet or 2 meters between people and the constant use of public toilets that They are located in strategic places in the pedestrian space that allows them to wash their hands for a period of 20 seconds. Antibacterial dispensers are also available for free at some points on the boulevard and it is recommended that you do not touch your eyes.

Something very important is that they should avoid sneezing outdoors and near water sources as much as possible and it is recommended to wear handkerchiefs. In many parts of the district you will find signs on the floor that remind you to keep the distance between people.

The tables of the places to eat outdoors are now less than before to be able to maintain the distance between people. There visitors will find something for every taste, from exquisite outdoor dishes to authentic gourmet delights. Some of the district’s recent additions are Salt & Straw, an artisan ice cream parlor that uses only regional, organic, and sustainable ingredients, and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, serving a menu of renowned burgers and unparalleled ice cream shakes from CrazyShake .

Downtown Disney (Courtesy Disney)

The same thing happens inside the stores to keep the distance between the buyers and for greater health care, machines have been installed to be able to pay contactless through magnetic ship credit cards. And to maintain greater control, clear acrylic displays have been installed in some cash registers.

At World of Disney, the largest and most iconic World of Disney flagship store in the Downtown Disney District, it remains a distinctively dynamic Disney shopping experience. There, visitors feel like a must-see destination for Disney fans, where they find a wide selection of toys, souvenirs, accessories, clothing and collectibles from the franchise.

If visitors have any doubts about how they will operate amid this new Disney normal, members of the Visitor Experience Team will be walking throughout the Downtown Disney District to educate people on these new health and safety measures.

Although this area opens its doors from July 9, the opening dates of the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks do not have a defined date. It had originally been stated to be July 17, but the date had to be canceled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state of California.

“We previously announced a proposed phased reopening of our theme parks for July 17, pending government approvals. We have developed improved health and safety protocols for both cast and visitors to (the parks of) Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort (in Orlando) that have been approved, allowing us to reopen from responsibly and get our cast members back to work, “Disney had said in a statement.

The state of California, through Governor Gavin Newson, had indicated that it would not be issuing guidelines for the reopening of theme parks until after July 4, which has reduced the time to implement all the protocols that were prepared for the reopening of the parks.

“Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.” They noted and added that once they have a clearer view of when the guidelines will be published, they will be able to communicate a precise reopening date.

At the moment, bars and liquor dispensers are closed in closed areas of the city.

On the other coast

On the other hand, in Orlando, Florida, the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks are preparing for a gradual reopening – with a significant reduction in capacity – beginning July 11, 2020, with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks. EPCOT and Disney´sHollywood Studios will follow them on July 15, 2020.

After being closed for almost four months, the Walt Disney World theme parks will reopen with a premeditated and responsible approach based on the experience of reopening the Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disney Springs.

Likewise, they explained in a statement that to promote physical distancing, the capacity of the Walt Disney World theme parks will be limited.

During the reopening, visitors will need to ensure they have valid admission tickets or Annual Passes, then they must use the new Disney Park Pass system to reserve their entrance to each park, prior to their visit.