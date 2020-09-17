Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 | Railway CEN 01/2019 CBT Exam Date | Check Online Application Status

In this article, you will get to know about all the essential information such as RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020, RRB CEN 01/2019 Hall Ticket, Railway NTPC Exam Dates, RRB Wise NTPC CBT e-Call Letter, and Application Status. You can get links that will direct you to the official website where you can get your RRB NTPC Hall Ticket.

All the candidates who were preparing for the Railway RRB NTPC Stage-I Exam will be happy to know that now it is time to collect the admit card or hall ticket. Yes, the admit card for the aspirants who have applied for the RRB NTPC Railway CBT Exam is available currently on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board.

There are a huge number of graduate students who have applied for various posts available on the RRB NTPC. It is sure that all the students will be well-prepared to give the first stage exam of RRB NTPC. After clearing the first stage exam, the selected candidates will have to prepare for the Stage-II exam.

In order to get the RRB NTPC Admit Card for Goods Guard, Station Master, Junior Account Assistant, Sr Commercial cum Ticket Clerk. Junior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk, Chartered Accountant, Trains Clerk, and Account Clerk posts. It will be essential for the candidates to get the hall ticket from the official website to know about the exam center, venue address, date, timing, and many more things.

If you are looking for how you can be able to download the RRB NTPC Hall Ticket then you are surely in the right place looking for it. Because we are going to help you to know about the process of downloading the admit card from the official website.

You will just have to read the article carefully to the end. You can check the RRB NTPC Stage-I CBT Exam Dates and download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020. All the aspirants who have applied to the Railway Recruitment Board for CEN 01/2019 will have to log in to the official website using their User ID and Password. Then only the admit card or hall ticket for the RRB NTPC Stage-I Exam can be available for download. Let us move forward to know more about the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020.

RRB NTPC Admit Card Download 2020-21 | Application Status/Hall Ticket For RRB Stage-I CBT Exam

The authorities of the Railway Recruitment Board did publish the detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) 01/2019 to invite applications for Non-Technical Popular Category Graduate and Under Graduate Posts. There is a total of 35,277 vacancies for which eligible candidates have applied for various posts available. The RRB NTPC Admit Card will be separately issued for the candidates who will pass the Stage-I CBT Exam to appear for two-stage CBT, CBAT, Skill Test, DV, and Medical Test.

As per the official notification and updates, the first stage of the CBT (Computer Based Test) for RRB NTPC Recruitment will be scheduled from 15 December 2020. All the candidates must note that the RRB NTPC CBT Date, Shift Time, and Venue Address that is clearly informed in the RRB NTPC Admit Card will be final. There will not be any changes regarding the details that are mentioned in the hall ticket.

All the aspirants are requested to check and recheck all the details that are mentioned in the RRB NTPC Stage-I CBT Admit Card. So that there will be no confusion regarding any kind of thing just before the exam. You should check if your name, date of birth, the application number, etc are appropriate.

If any mistake that may affect your exam is found in the admit card then you can directly contact the recruitment board through the official website. Just read the article further to download the e-Call Letter in which you can know the exam center and date when you have to appear for the Stage-I CBT Exam. Let us now move to the process of how you can be able to download the RRB NTPC Admit Card online.

How To Download RRB NTPC Admit Card For CEN 01/2019?

You will indeed not have to worry about anything at all if you do not know how you can download the RRB NTPC Admit Card from the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board. We did mention here some of the easy and simple steps which will help you in the process of downloading the admit card or hall ticket for the Stage-I CBT Exam. Make sure that you are downloading the admit card as per your zone. Here are the steps you should follow:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB of your region

Step 2: Click on “RRB CEN 01/2019 e-Call Letter For NTPC Stage-I Computer Based Test” on the homepage

Step 3: Then you need to insert your login credentials such as User ID (Registration Number) and Password (Date of Birth) and press the submit button

Step 4: Your Railway RRB NTPC Admit Card will be displayed on the screen with all other details

Step 5: Make sure to read all the details and general instructions

Step 6: Download the PDF page and take a color printout to take with you when appearing for the examination