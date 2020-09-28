Download Online Coal India MT Result 2020 | Check CIL Management Trainee Cutoff Marks, Merit List, Scorecard | Official Website @coalindia.in

This article is all about the latest updates on the Coal India Management Trainee Examination Results 2020. The Coal India Limited Management Trainee Examination, as you all know was conducted on the 27th and 28th of February earlier this year.

Coal India Limited Management Trainee Result 2020

The selection procedure for the Coal India Limited Management Trainee Recruitment will include a computer-based test and personal interview of the eligible as well as interested candidates. CIL MT CBT Exam was held on 27, 28 February 2020 at 115 cities in the country.

The candidates need to score the minimum qualifying marks to get selected for the next phase of the recruitment process. There was a total of 200 marks that the Written Examination held for the aspirants. All the applicants have to complete the Paper-1 and Paper-2 in a time duration of exactly 03 hours.

Candidates who are looking forward to checking their CIL MT Result and Merit List online should know that the authorities are going to the CIT Merit List in alphabetical order instead of the merit order. Let us now go through the process to check and download the CIL MT Result, Merit List, Cutoff Marks, etc.

How To Check CIL Management Trainee Examination Result Online?

Here is the process with the help of which all the candidates who have appeared for the Coal India Limited Management Trainee Examination can be able to download or check their results online on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website and go to “Careers”

Step 2: Click on “Result of CIL Management Trainee Online Examination, 2020”

Step 3: Select your discipline and the Merit List will appear on the screen

Step 4: Find your Roll Number or Name on the Merit List

Step 5: Download or Save the Merit List