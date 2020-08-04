Download Monument Valley 2 and 10 other iOS games for free

By
James Ashley
-
Apple App Store icon

Apple offers some free games for the running of the bulls.

Apple; Illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET

In the middle of coronavirus outbreakMany people are taking social or plane distance locked up at home. Finding fun things to do in the running of the bulls is important to distract yourself and have a better time. If you use an iOS device, several game developers for that platform will offer their video games for free in the App Store for a limited time.

As of the weekend of Saturday, March 28, some of the games are:

Developer: ustwo games

monument-vallley

Monument Valley 2.

Screenshot by Gabriel Sama / CNET

This puzzle game takes a mother and daughter on a beautiful journey through a mysterious valley filled with amazingly aesthetic constructions in Monument Valley 2.

Lara Croft Go

Developer: Square Enix

ios-16.jpg

Lara Croft Go.

Square Enix

Explore ancient ruins in this puzzle-like game where you can uncover secrets and evade traps to expose the myth behind the Poison Queen.

Cat Quest

Developer: The Gentlebros

catquest2

Cat Quest.

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

In Cat Quest you will explore Felingrad to rescue your brother from the evil Drakoth. The game is full of magic, dragons and dungeons, and a great treasure awaits you.

Developer: Daylight Studios

takoway.png

Takoway

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

Tako, a being of six ducks, undertakes an adventure to find his freedom.

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?

Developer: Daylight Studios

holy-potato.png

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space? is a game where players control their own spaceship. You can create weapons and explore the vast universe.

Developer: Pixel Perfex

earth-atlantis.png

Earth Atlantis.

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

In this shooting game, you have to defeat sea monsters and explore a huge underwater post-apocalyptic world.

Kings League: Odyssey

Developer: Kurechii

king.png

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

In Kings League: Odyssey you have to train all kinds of beings and soldiers so that they are ready to fight other teams.

Developer: Toge Interactive

tiny.png

Tiny Guardians.

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

Help protect Lunalie from her enemies as she travels through Prism in search of her lost aunt.

Developer: Toge Interactive

she.png

She and the Light Bearer.

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

Help the little firefly to find her mother in the dense forest where she will have to solve puzzles and mysteries.

Developer: Noodlecake

dig.png

Dig Deep

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

Launch in a space adventure with strange beings in search of treasure.

Developer: HandCircus

rolando.png

Rolando

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

Defend the kingdom after it has been invaded by shadow creatures.

