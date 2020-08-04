Download Monument Valley 2 and 10 other iOS games for free

Apple; Illustration by Stephen Shankland / CNET



In the middle of coronavirus outbreakMany people are taking social or plane distance locked up at home. Finding fun things to do in the running of the bulls is important to distract yourself and have a better time. If you use an iOS device, several game developers for that platform will offer their video games for free in the App Store for a limited time.

As of the weekend of Saturday, March 28, some of the games are:

Developer: ustwo games

Screenshot by Gabriel Sama / CNET



This puzzle game takes a mother and daughter on a beautiful journey through a mysterious valley filled with amazingly aesthetic constructions in Monument Valley 2.

Lara Croft Go

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix



Explore ancient ruins in this puzzle-like game where you can uncover secrets and evade traps to expose the myth behind the Poison Queen.

Cat Quest

Developer: The Gentlebros

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



In Cat Quest you will explore Felingrad to rescue your brother from the evil Drakoth. The game is full of magic, dragons and dungeons, and a great treasure awaits you.

Developer: Daylight Studios

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



Tako, a being of six ducks, undertakes an adventure to find his freedom.

Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?

Developer: Daylight Studios

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space? is a game where players control their own spaceship. You can create weapons and explore the vast universe.

Developer: Pixel Perfex

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



In this shooting game, you have to defeat sea monsters and explore a huge underwater post-apocalyptic world.

Kings League: Odyssey

Developer: Kurechii

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



In Kings League: Odyssey you have to train all kinds of beings and soldiers so that they are ready to fight other teams.

Developer: Toge Interactive

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



Help protect Lunalie from her enemies as she travels through Prism in search of her lost aunt.

Developer: Toge Interactive

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



Help the little firefly to find her mother in the dense forest where she will have to solve puzzles and mysteries.

Developer: Noodlecake

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



Launch in a space adventure with strange beings in search of treasure.

Developer: HandCircus

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET



Defend the kingdom after it has been invaded by shadow creatures.