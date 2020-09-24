Download DRDO Admit Card 2020 | Check Online CEPTAM MTS Tier-1 Exam Date, Hall Ticket, & Exam Center | Official Website @drdo.gov.in

The official notification will make sure that each and every candidate who has applied for the DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tire-1 Examination 2020 will have the excitement reading that the Admit Card or Hall Ticket is out now.

Yes, the official authorities of DRDO did manage to upload the DRDO Admit Card for CEPTAM MTS Tier-1 Examination on the official website. The official website where aspirants can check or download the Hall Ticket for DRDO Examination 2020 is www.drdo.gov.in.

All the candidates who were eligible enough to apply for various vacancies available in DRDO can now download the admit card online through the official website. If you do not have any clue about how you can be able to check or download the admit card for the DRDO Recruitment.

The Defense Research and Development Organisation will be able to publish the DRDO CEPTAM e-Admit Card Multi-Tasking Staff Tier-1 Examination (Computer Based Test) on the official website.

It is possible for all the eligible and interested candidates who have applied for the DRDO MTS Tier-1 Examination to check their exam date, venue address, shift timings, etc. by downloading the admit card.

There is a large number of candidates who have applied for the DRDO MTS Recruitment 2020. Therefore it is sure that the competition will be tough and the selection procedure will be difficult.

One thing is sure that the candidates who wish to download their admit card or hall ticket for DRDO MTS Tier-1 CBT Examination will have to enter their User ID and Password to download or check the Admit Card.

You will not be able to download or print the DRDO Admit Card from the official website without your Registration User ID and Password that you got at the time of the application process. For those candidates who may have lost their User ID or Password, it is essential to retrieve them by going to the Forgot User ID or Password Section.

All the candidates are requested and recommended to download the admit card or hall ticket for DRDO MTS CBT Examination from the official website only. Let us now move forward to know about the process to check or download the admit card.

How To Download Admit Card For DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier-1 CBT Examination 2020?

Here, we did mention some simple and easy steps with the help of which you can be able to check or download the admit card for the DRDO Multi-Tasking Staff Tier-1 Computer Based Test Examination.

You can be able to know about the venue address, exam date, shift timings, etc. from downloading the admit card through the official website. The steps that all the candidates should follow to download the DRDO Admit Card are as follows:

Step 1: First of all, you will have to visit the official website of DRDO i.e. www.drdo.gov.in

Step 2: Go to “What’s New” and click on the “CEPTAM Advertisement: Notice Board” link

Step 3: Then click on “DRDO Entry Test Admit Card for CEPTAM MTS Tier-1 Examination, 2019-2020”

Step 4: Submit the Application Number, User ID Number, Password, Date Of Birth, etc.

Step 5: After verification, your DRDO MTS Exam Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download or take a printout of the Admit Card for further usage