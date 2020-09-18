Download Admit Card Assam Forest 2020 | Call Letter Download SLPRB Forest Guard, Forester | Official Website @slprbasssam.in

All the applicants are currently searching for Assam Forest Admit Card 2020, Forester, Forest Guard, Download Admit Card, Exam Dates, Assam Forest Driver Surveyor, Mahut Steno Forester, SLPRB Assam Forest Department Exam Call Letter, and more updates.

There is amazing and exciting news for all the candidates who are looking forward to getting their career running on with SLPRB Assam Forest Department Recruitment. Most applicants are eagerly waiting to download the SLPRB Assam Forest Department Admit Card 2020.

Soon, it will be the first phase test for the recruitment of various posts such as Forest Guard, Forester-I, Surveyor, Stenographer (Grade-3), Carpenter, and Mahut. The long wait of the candidates is now over as the official notification that announces about the admit card of SLPRB Assam Forest Department Recruitment Examination is out.

All the aspirants are searching for the way with which they can be able to easily download and get their examination call letter. It will be possible to know about the venue address of the exam center where the exam is going to be conducted.

Also, downloading the admit card will inform the aspirants about the shift timings as well as the general instructions. You must know that the candidates who were eligible enough to apply for the SLPRB Assam Forest Department Recruitment will only be the ones to download the admit card through the official website i.e. www.slprbassam.in.

Each and every candidate who is interested in attempting the SLPRB Assam Forest Department Examination needs to have their Registration ID, Password, Date of Birth, etc. to download the call letter. The participants must have to print the pdf copy of the admit card of Assam Forest Guard Recruitment.

There is no need to wait for the last day to download the admit card of the SLPRB Assam Forest Department Examination to avoid the last-minute rush issues. You may have to deal with the server down troubles if you are waiting for a day before the examination date to download and print the admit card. Let us now move forward to know more about it.

Assam Forest Admit Card 2020 Download | SLPRB Assam Forest Guard Exam Date and Call Letter

The State Level Police Recruitment Board of the Assam state did announce that there is a total of 1081 vacancies that need to be filled up by bright and talented young aspirants who are eligible to work for the recruitment of various posts including Forest Guard, Forester-I, Stenographer Grade-III, Surveyor, Driver, Carpenter, and Mahut.

There is a huge number of applicants who have currently applied for various posts in the SLPRB Assam Forest Department. So it will be a competitive exam and somewhat difficult in the selection procedure. The selection procedure will include the SLPRB Assam Forest Department Officials who will conduct PST/Physical Fitness Test for Forest Guard and Forester.

While the officials will conduct a Written Test for Surveyor, Driver, Mahut, Steno, and Carpenter post. Make sure to download the admit card as soon as possible to avoid any issues later.

All the attendants are requested to download their call letters from the official website of the SLPRB Assam Forest Department. Also, every candidate will have to attend the first phase test at the exam center or venue address that is mentioned on the admit card.

The SLPRB Assam Forest Department Examination Call Letter will inform the candidates about the exam date, venue, shift timing, etc. The aspirants will have to collect their hall ticket online from the official website in the allotted time period. In order to download the admit card of the SLPRB Assam Forest Department Recruitment, you need to follow a simple and easy process.

The candidates who have successfully applied for Forest Department Recruitment 2020 will get an e-mail and SMS on their registered e-mail addresses and mobile numbers.

It will be possible for the aspirants to download the admit card by logging in to the official website. In order to log in, you will need the User ID and Password that you did generate while you were applying for the SLPRB Assam Forest Department Recruitment.

After logging in, you will have to download or take a printout of the admit card to take it with you to the exam center. Scroll down to know about how you can download the admit card.

How To Download SLPRB Assam Forest Department First Phase Test Admit Card Online?

The process to download the admit card for the SLPRB Assam Forest Department First Phase Test Examination is so simple and easy. All the candidates will just have to follow the steps that we did mention below to download and print out the call letter from the official website. Let us begin it and make sure to follow the steps carefully.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB (www.slprbassam.in) from the web browser of your computer or laptop with an active internet connection

Step 2: Navigate to the “Ongoing Recruitment” section and click on “Assam Forest Exam Hall Ticket For Forest Guard, Forester, Surveyor, Driver, Stenographer (Grade-3), Mahut. & Carpenter Posts, 2020”

Step 3: Enter all the essential details asked on the webpage such as Registration Details, Date of Birth, Password, etc.

Step 4: Click on “Login” and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download or take a printout of the admit card pdf for further usage when appearing for the examination