Don’t spread the video: Storm Hanna didn’t knock down Trump’s wall

“Storm Hanna tore down part of the border wall that separates Mexico from the United States,” reads the headline of several news items published between July 26 and 27. The information is accompanied by a video as evidence. But it is a wrong combination of events.

First, it is true that there was an alert for the hurricane, although the violence of this phenomenon gradually subsided over time. “Hanna demoted on Monday [27 de julio] a tropical depression, but its remnants still threatened to cause downpours and floods in southern Texas and northern Mexico, “says a report from The Associated Press news agency on July 27.

According to AP, the main concern of the authorities is the coincidence of strong winds, rain and possible landslides, with the “rebound” of the coronavirus in the zone.

The video, which went viral on Sunday, July 26, however, was probably recorded a month before the storm hit the southern coast of Texas, the United States Customs and Border Protection said on July 27, cited for him Caller Times.

“The video circulating on social media appears to be from June 2020 when high winds caused several border wall panels that were pending additional anchoring to fall off at a construction site near Deming, New Mexico,” the agency said. federal in a statement. “That project is funded by the Department of Defense using 2808 Military Construction Funds, so any questions related to the incident should be directed to the US Army Corps of Engineers,” he adds.

Roderick Kise, a spokesman for the agency in the Rio Grande Valley, said he had received “seven or eight” questions from various media outlets about a tweet from a journalist in Mexico that showed a 39-second clip, showing workers in vests and helmets watching as a section of the fence was blown away by strong winds. However, it didn’t ring true to him. “The hurricane hit us at night, but it looks like it was shot during the day,” Kise said in an interview, according to the Caller Times, in reference to the fact that the intensity of the phenomenon had decreased.

The tweet in question came from Yadith Valez’s account and has already been deleted. He Caller Times says it was retweeted about 10,300 times and accumulated about 19,300 likes at 8 p.m. CDT on Sunday, July 26. “And so, ‘Hanna’ tore down part of the border wall that is being built between the United States and Mexico. To the fury of nature, there are no borders,” read the caption of the tweet.

Despite the tweet, no international news agency or medium reported any relationship between the storm and the wall. And on the social networks themselves, on July 27, the warning of a possible erroneous association between an old video and the hurricane began.

“Stop spreading the likely fake hurricane video on Trump’s wall. Not confirmed. But using logic: Hanna hit that area at night (and the video is in daylight). Also, there would be no team. construction sites out there stopped at night during a hurricane, “tweeted Elizabeth Crisp, who covers White House news to Newsweek.

Please stop spreading the likely fake Trump wall hurricane video: https://t.co/PJ9fBBaDA0 It’s not confirmed. But using logic: Hanna hit that area at night. Also there would not be a construction crew out there standing around at night in a hurricane… — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 27, 2020

“The story about Trump’s wall collapse from Hurricane Hanna is not true. I deleted my tweet as soon as I realized this. I suggest that others do as well. It is important for credibility. We have enough real news to report, like the death count for # COVID19, “says another tweet posted on July 27.

The story about the Trump wall collapsing from Hurricane Hanna is not true. I deleted my tweet as soon as I became aware of this. I suggest others do too. It’s important for credibility. We have enough real news to report-like the #COVID19 deathcount. https://t.co/eZUkEXqg6o — Truth Matters (@TruthsOverTrump) July 27, 2020

Since Donald Trump announced that he would raise a wall to prevent immigration, the issue has generated controversy. The implementation has even been mocked and in 2019 it was found that the material used during some tests he was easily vulnerable.