Don’t make these mistakes when filing your taxes

Tax season is perhaps one of the most distressing dates for taxpayers, and this year is no exception. We tell you what are some of the most common mistakes when filing taxes and we also give you a couple of tips to make this season a little more bearable.

Not organizing your documents



It is something basic, but what many fail: save your vouchers, payments and receipts, either conventionally or electronically.

“Not keeping receipts, that is a fixed error that is seen especially in people who work on their own,” says Dianifer Rodríguez, an expert in tax preparation who works at the Financial Advisory Window of the Consulate of Mexico in Los Angeles.

Why should we create this habit now more than ever? Because according to Rodríguez, in 2019 the IRS conducted more audits than normal, so it is important to have all our documents in order and keep them for up to seven years, since if audited, the IRS can request documentation from past years.

Here you will find a couple of applications that will facilitate the process of saving your receipts.

Let the ITIN expire

According to Rodríguez, one of the most common mistakes made by users is that they do not check the expiration date of their ITIN number.

Although this process could take only a couple of weeks, during tax season the renewal process could take up to three months, so you would have to ask the IRS for an extension of time, which although It is a possible process, it is a problem that could cost you time and money. Click here to see more information about ITIN number expiration dates.

Not reviewing your documents in detail

“It has touched me a lot that employers have reported them wrong on the W-2 [los ingresos del contribuyente]”, says Rodríguez. This error could cost you big headaches, since you would have to do your taxes again to make the corresponding adjustments.

Why would the W-2 be wrong? Due to the new tax law that came into force in 2019, so before filing your taxes, make sure that the figures reported on your forms are correct.

Not honestly declaring

It is very important that you declare the truth and nothing but the truth. If in your case you are an independent employee, try to have all the receipts related to the expenses generated with your work.

On the other hand, if you have dependents or made donations but have no way to prove it, you could get in trouble with the IRS. For this reason, it is very important to have the necessary documentation such as receipts.

Not paying on time

The deadline to submit your 2020 tax return is July 15 due to the delays generated as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there are extensions of time if, due to an adjustment, correction or laziness, you did not meet the established date.

Although you should know that this failure will not be free, because when you request an extension of time or payment arrangement with the IRS you will be penalized and you will have to pay interest. So the initial amount that you should pay in taxes could be 50 percent or more or the initial amount.

To avoid these payments, it is important that you know that there are also estimated payments, which you can make in advance and throughout the year. “We suggest to our clients that if you know that you are going to pay each year, the correct thing to do is, as suggested by the IRS, is that you make estimated payments throughout the year,” Rodríguez said.

These estimated payments can be made throughout the year. For example, if year after year you pay approximately US $ 1,200, you can make monthly advance payments of US $ 100. In this way you avoid a large payment in tax season or the collection of a penalty for not having with what to pay it. Also, if you overpay, nothing happens, since the IRS returns your money.



