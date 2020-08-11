Don’t Look Deeper: Quibi tries his luck with the futuristic and teenage genre

which



I’m not ruining anything for you that hasn’t already been seen in the trailer for Don’t Look Deeper. The new film in fragments of the Platform of streaming which, which premieres this July 27, focuses on the life of Aisha (Helena Howard), a teenager who feels that there is something in her that is not quite right. Aisha senses that she is not actually human.

Created by Jeffrey Lieber (co-creator of Lost) and former youtuber Charlie McDonnell and directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Don’t Look Deeper follows Quibi’s structure of dividing his projects or films into chunks of about 10 minutes each. This title will be divided into 14 episodes of which I have seen six. That fragmented structure is perhaps one of my biggest objections against this title.

At the beginning of Don’t Look Deeper Aisha has a session with her therapist (Emily Mortimer) and tells her about her day in suburban Merced, California. She conspired about what they will do on the weekend with her boyfriend (Jan Luis Castellanos). She tells her father (Don Cheadle) that she is going to study at a friend’s house when she is actually going to a party. Aisha is still a normal teenager in a world quite similar to ours, except for the existence of humanoid robots and voice assistants that understand everything and control truly smart homes. But at the end of that first day, the young woman realizes that her suspicions were unfounded.

Each of the mini-episodes that make up this story ends in a moment of suspense (or minisuspense) to invite the viewer to see the next one. And despite the aesthetic care with which Hardwicke directs this story (both in the traditional horizontal format and in vertical format), that cliffhanger It interrupts a bit the rhythm of a story that would have worked better in the form of a traditional two-hour movie.

There are many quality ingredients in Don’t Look Deeper (which of course has hooked me much more than one of the titles I reviewed coinciding with the launch of Quibi a few months ago, Survive). Beyond that solid cast headed by Mortimer and Cheadle, Hardwicke proves to be a master of the teen genre. The director dresses her protagonist in hoodies that are casual enough, but completely trendy at once. You have chosen a series of interiors that look like something out of a futuristic edition of Architectural Digest where bathrooms have chrome glass doors, red walls, and flickering phosphorescent lights. And has splashed the soundtrack of Don’t Look Deeper with contemporary and catchy themes like Ruelle’s “The World We Made”.

Then there is the element of thriller. And it is that beyond that initial revelation of Don’t Look Deeper the series continues to amaze episode after episode and really left me wanting to know more. Also to see to what extent the plot would end up being completely implausible or soap opera in that eagerness to amaze the viewer with each new installment and continue to complicate things.

In an interconnected universe, that of this title, in which the high schools They have humanoid bots that double as student counselors and the vehicles have self-driving features to make sure we’re not late, the series seems to want to target what it means to be human. Or make us reflect on whether an entity with artificial and emotional intelligence that develops consciousness can be considered truly human, especially when it has the appearance of a human. Naturally it is a topic that we have already seen treated before in titles such as Humans The Ex Machina. A part of the premise of Don’t Look Deeper could well fit into the typical episode of Black Mirror. Don’t Look Deeper adds that adolescent element to the futuristic, technological moral and science fiction equation. A light ingredient that made this story enjoyable and easy to consume.

I understand what Quibi is trying to do with this and the rest of his audiovisual proposals. The platform streaming, which was launched on April 6, is committed to audiovisual entertainment served in portions of limited duration and designed to be consumed only on the phone. Quibi is rectifying that device limitation and opening up to you to see its content also on your television. I would have loved to be able to enjoy this story without interruptions every 10 minutes and on the big screen in my house. I’m also curious to see if Quibi is going to remain committed to its “quick bites” format or end up evolving and producing content of all sorts of lengths. Although I liked it hear the series team speak at Comic-Con precisely about the Quibi format.

Don’t Look Deeper premieres its first three episodes this July 27 in Quibi. Every weekday the platform will premiere a new episode until the final episode airs on August 11.

