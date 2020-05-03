Don’t always trust the top comments on Pann, Nate and Naver. Here’s why

That is an data thread.

Worldwide Kpop followers learn Ok-netizens’ opinions on Pann through translatr websites on a regular basis. Nonetheless the top comments on Korean neighborhood websites comparable to Pann, and information websites comparable to Naver and Nate aren’t always dependable. Particularly Pann.

There are numerous obsessed fangirls who manipulate top comments through the use of bot. I’ll clarify you ways however firstly, learn this notice from an Allkpop person who translated a Pann article just a few weeks in the past:

That is the remark that was translated by Knetizen.com at this time

Here’s my 2 experiences of many about witnessing the bot utilization.

As soon as I used to be going to translate a Pann article and netizen comments about NCT. That article was posted the earlier day and there was no new remark coming and the upvotes of the comments stayed the similar. Once I refreshed the web page, there was a remark which stated “I’ll edit this remark just a few hours later.” Abruptly that meaningless remark’s upvotes began growing and the actual top comments began getting downvoted. Everytime I refreshed the web page, the remark acquired 2 to five votes. It recieved over +300 likes in ~30 minutes and grew to become the greatest remark. After which, the OP edited the remark with inappopriate pics of NCT members and unhealthy mouthed NCT.

And at this time, I witnessed one other one. I used to be going to translate the article named “Cha Eunwoo + Jung Jaehyun’s common face” and the comments. The top remark was Jaehyun’s pic which had ~10 downcotes and the 2nd and third comments talked about Jaehyun’s magnificence. I went afk for 10 minutes and after I got here again, I refreshed the web page an seen an enormous quantity of downvotes on Jaehyun’s pic. Additionally an OP posted Jaehyun’s pic and insulted him, posted 2 extra comments. Each comments acquired quite a lot of upvotes in a couple of minutes until they grew to become the top comments and the top remark about Jaehyun stored getting downvotes.

I began a digital timekeeper to show it.

At the moment the pic’s scenario is +566, -349

NCTzens known as one another and got here to assist Jaehyun. In addition they stated they they are going to report the malicious comments to SM Leisure.

There could be 1 one who makes use of bot, who’s almost certainly an SM anti, or many individuals. I believe she’s an SM hater as a result of this occurs largely on articles about NCT and EXO. Simply do not trust the whole lot you learn. They’re largely manipulated.

Not solely the comments’ up-downvotes but additionally the thread’s up-downvotes get manipulated. If an article will get many upovotes, it turns into the development on Pann so they have an inclination to extend the article’s votes too. Don’t overlook that Pann can be utilized by firms, so additionally they promote their teams.

Later I’ll translate the comments on Cha Eunwoo-Jung Jaehyun article with out the bot comments.