Donald Trump’s Twitter account has special protection: report

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images



President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was not affected in the attack on the social network on Wednesday, July 15, as it has additional security measures, according to representatives.

A White House spokesperson and a Twitter employee who remained anonymous told The New York Times that Trump’s account has additional protection, a decision made from past incidents on the social network.

The July 15 attack affected accounts of high-caliber figures such as Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Kanye West, among others.

The representatives did not tell the Times the precautionary measures that Trump’s Twitter account has. The spokespersons also did not give details about which account is the one with the highest security, whether Trump’s personal account (where he has 83.6 million followers) or the account of the president of the United States (where 30.8 million followers are added).

Twitter did not immediately respond to CNET en Español’s request for comment.

The attack on important profiles on Twitter happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 15. Hackers Still unknown took control of several verified accounts and tweeted from them to request cryptocurrency payments. The Twitter security area reacted and closed access to these accounts and eliminated the tweets with the fraudulent orders.

Since July 15, Twitter has been revealing bits of information about the attack. According to the social network, 130 accounts were the target of the attackers, but the social network has not revealed how many of these the hackers had full access. He The FBI has already launched an investigation into the attack.

