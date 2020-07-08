Donald Trump promises to sign executive order on social networks

Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images



President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on Thursday, May 28, which would allegedly give the president more control over social media.

The official details of said executive order are unknown, but according to a report dated May 27 in the Washington PostIt will be a powerful order based on section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which regulates the responsibility that the media and platforms have on the content published by users and readers. The order would give the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) the responsibility to investigate allegations of political fairness against social media, to determine if its content-restraint policies conflict with its neutrality promises.

The move comes after Twitter marked several tweets by the president as potentially misleading. Trump reacted shortly thereafter on the same social network and in two tweets accused Twitter of intervening in his country’s elections and acting with censorship. “Twitter is completely crushing FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION, and I, as president, will not allow that to happen,” Trump said.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey responded to the president’s criticism in a series of tweets on the night of May 27, saying that he is ultimately solely responsible for the company’s decisions. “Please leave our employees out of this. We will continue to report inaccurate or questionable information about global elections and we will admit and assume any mistakes we make,” Dorsey tweeted.

Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

That same day, Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with Fox News that he disagreed with Twitter and its decision to tag the president’s tweets. “I firmly believe that private companies should not be the arbiter of the truth of everything people say online,” he said.

Trump has previously accused social media of positioning himself against conservatives and even, The White House launched a website where people can report censorship online.

Celebrities and celebrities who abandoned social networks [fotos] To see photos