Don Winslow: My First Experience With Hollywood Math

Editor's Be aware: Don Winslow is the writer of bestsellers together with The Energy of the Canine, The Winter of Frankie Machine, and The Drive, to call just a few. In per week the place William Morrow revealed his novella assortment Damaged, Winslow has been writing a day by day column on his Hollywood adventures. In in the present day's piece, he recounts a confrontation over his audacious ask to be paid what he was owed.

***

My First Experience With Hollywood Math

By Don Winslow

I’ve by no means been good at math.

Ever.

I wasn’t good at outdated math, I wasn’t good when ‘new math’ got here alongside. My algebra trainer, who had the unlucky identify ‘Mrs. Robinson’, (who, in truth, married certainly one of my classmates) used to face over my shoulder, have a look at my work and say, “Donald, you’re so silly.”

However outdated math, new math, algebra, trigonometry, calculus, no matter, by no means had something on Hollywood Math.

That’s a special beast solely.

My first expertise with Hollywood Math got here after Warner Bros. optioned certainly one of my novels, which is able to go anonymous for causes that may quickly turn out to be apparent. The e-book had garnered nice opinions, everybody was enthusiastic about making it and I used to be due a further $100,000 fee on the primary day of principal capturing.

However the venture languished in improvement hell for years, after which the studio bought it to an unbiased producer.

Naïve as I used to be, I didn’t know the studio might try this.

A script was written, (principally, I’d must say, by Xeroxing the e-book and transferring the characters’ names to the center of the web page), the film was solid with some high quality actors, and the primary day of capturing commenced.

What didn’t begin was my fee.

This was my first Hollywood Math lesson. Day One didn’t really imply ‘day one’ however one thing else.

No verify on Day Two or Three.

Then Week Two or Three.

Perhaps, I believed, it was the truth that they had been capturing down in Mexico and the rely didn’t begin till they got here again to the US.

I attempted to be affected person. The producer was a fairly good man and I didn’t wish to be pressuring him, however at that time in my life I actually wanted the cash. I had performed my very own family math and…it wasn’t including up.

The shoot moved again throughout the border, particularly to Orange County.

I requested for my cash.

They invited me to the set, which was on location.

I went.

To get my cash.

I bought there – it was my first movie set – and seen that there have been dozens of individuals – the director, actors, technicians, hairdressers, meals service folks – on the job and I additionally seen that, amongst all of the folks there, the one one who hadn’t been paid was me.

And I needed to surprise, given these circumstances, simply what ‘Primarily based on the novel by Don Winslow’ meant.

Apparently nothing, no less than in Hollywood Math.

Forcing me to go from writer to invoice collector. I’m like Stallone in Rocky with out the facet profession in boxing.

Once I mentioned that I needed my cash I used to be instructed that I must discuss to the man who was financing the movie.

Superb, I mentioned.

“Truly, you won’t wish to try this,” mentioned the person who had simply instructed me that’s what I really wanted to do.

“And why is that?” I requested.

Silence.

“And why is that?” I repeated.

“He’s…

“He’s what?”

I’ve, and had, no concept if this was true however I used to be warned that this financier had ties to organized crime.

In any case, they had been all afraid of him and really involved that he was visiting the set that day, and so they didn’t need me to upset him.

Have I discussed that I actually wanted the cash?

That I had a spouse and baby to help?

Have I discussed that I grew up in Windfall, New Orleans and New York Metropolis, three locales that aren’t precisely unfamiliar with the idea of organized crime? That I grew up with guys that, in the event you stiffed them for 100 giant – or a greenback – would go Mickey Mantle in your legs?

I didn’t care if I upset him.

So off I stride throughout this beachfront park in pristine south Orange County, the place organized crime means a bunch of people that all determined to put on white after Labor Day, to seek out the visiting financier.

He’s with an ‘entourage’.

We get launched and he provides me his greatest badass look and says in an accent that was both native or discovered from very unhealthy motion pictures, “Zo – you’re ze man who vants his cash.”

His entourage stared at me.

I mentioned, “Dude – (I talked that approach in these days, please forgive me) – did you suppose I got here right here alone?”

I hadn’t. I had introduced a small ‘entourage’ of my very own, two very powerful and chronically indignant folks standing about twenty yards away and simply hoping that this might go sideways in order that they might intervene and work out their frustrations.

My entourage grinned at his entourage.

The dialog ended there as a result of the financier needed to catch his personal jet to Maui. This man had a non-public jet, and I used to be going to drive backwards and forwards from the set in my ten-year-old automobile. (To be honest, I actually appreciated that automobile and stored it for an additional seven years till it grew to become the topic of ridicule in a Males’s Journal article, however that’s one other story.)

I steered that he promote the jet and pay me.

He didn’t take that suggestion.

As an alternative, when he returned with a tan, he known as and did Hollywood Math. “I’ll pay you thirty -thousand.”

“The contract requires 100,” I mentioned. “You got the e-book, we had a contract. You owe me.”

“That’s thirty cents on the greenback.” Like he was doing me a favor, prefer it was a bonus or one thing.

“Perhaps I might go as excessive as fifty.”

“A greenback is 100 cents,” I mentioned, moderately positive I used to be proper about that.

However this was Hollywood math, through which two-plus-two apparently equals…

…look forward to it…

Two.

“How about you accept that?” he mentioned.

What I do know now, however didn’t know then, is that these sorts all the time assume (okay, typically accurately) that writers are poor and don’t have any alternative however to take what’s provided – as a result of we’d like the cash and may’t afford legal professionals to get it.

However what this man didn’t know is that I’m form of an old-school man. If I owe somebody ten bucks I’m going to pay them ten bucks. If I’m owed ten bucks I anticipate to get…ten bucks.

What he additionally didn’t know however does now, once I was an investigator I did some actually good work for a few of the greatest legal professionals within the nation, and I known as certainly one of these gents and instructed him I had an issue.

Jim Robie – among the best legal professionals and greatest folks I’ve ever identified – didn’t imagine in Hollywood Math.

He believed in Outdated Math, through which two plus two equals 4.

Each time.

So when the financier steered to him that we accept fifty cents on the greenback, Jim mentioned, “How about we accept 100 cents on the greenback?”

The man provided seventy-five.

Jim countered with 100.

Ninety, got here the counter supply.

100, Jim mentioned, or we’ll sue, and in discovery we’ll subpoena all of your books behind the movie’s funds.

I had a verify for the complete quantity the following day.

The ethical of the story?

Watch out who you get into enterprise with.

‘Author’ isn’t a synonym for ‘sufferer’.

And two plus two equals 4.

Each time.

Even in Hollywood Math.

