Don Omar celebrates the 10th anniversary of his hit song ‘Danza Kuduro’

The Puerto Rican reggaeton player Don Omar recalled this Wednesday the ten years since the launch of the song “Danza Kuduro”, in which the Portuguese singer Lucenzo participated, and which was included in the Puerto Rican singer’s album, “Meet the Orphans”.

“Today’s #TBT is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the launch of #DanzaKuduro, a song that opened the doors to urban music around the world and undoubtedly changed the genre. Do you remember the first time you danced Danza Kuduro? ”, Asked the artist on his Twitter account.

The song, originally called “Vem dançar kuduro”, was recorded by Lucenzo with the American rapper Big Ali in 2010, but the European artist wanted to record it with a Latino, so Don Omar accepted the challenge and included the song on his album “ Meet the orphans ”under the name“ Kuduro Dance ”.

The song sat for 436 weeks on the Billboard magazine chart and reached # 1 on May 14, 2011.

Likewise, the song reached the top of the charts in countries such as France, Finland, Italy, Israel, Denmark, Holland, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, the United States, Romania and several Latin American countries.

Felipe Oliveira, Lucenzo’s real name, is known in the European market for his songs in the genre of kuduro, a mixture of African rhythms sung in Portuguese.

In an interview with Efe in Puerto Rico in February 2011, Lucenzo said that he felt the “happiest man in the world” due to the success of “Danza Kuduro”, whose video has already surpassed 1,100 million views on YouTube.

“I am very happy that Don Omar loved the music. At first I thought it wasn’t true and that I was dreaming, ”Lucenzo said at the time.

The song, in the same way, managed to place in the first place in the list of Latin Songs of Billboard.

The album “Meet The Orphans” was officially released on November 16, 2010.

In this album, the late rapper Syko “El Terror”, Kendo Kaponi and the duo of Zion and Lennox appear.

William Omar Landrón, Don Omar’s real name, explained to Efe at that time, that he decided to title the album that way so that people would get to know some of the reggaeton artists who are “orphans” in the genre, with the “mission of placing them in special places in urban music ”.

“The difference between this album and the others I have made was the enthusiasm I put into it, which is the key to success. Time has shaped my character as a businessman and a human being ”, Don Omar emphasized.

He also confesses that the key to the success of his new album is “good music” and having joined “people who are not afraid of being different and breaking the stereotypes” of reggaetón.