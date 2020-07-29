Don Francisco: ‘I want to stay in front of the public as I am’

Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco for the disappeared television program Sábado Gigante, reappeared with a new look: natural.

Being physically seen as he is at almost 80 years of age, without coloring his hair and without other “arrangements”, is how the Chilean presenter wants to stay in front of the public.

“I felt that from now on I had to be what I am. During the years that I worked on television, some time, 20 years ago, I had to make an arrangement for myself, something that today I would not do.

“I had to do many things to be able to keep myself in front of the public, nowadays, I also want to stay in front of the public, but saying who I am. I am a man who is going to be 80 years old, who wants to do, mainly, things he likes to do, ”said the presenter via Instagram during a live talk for an American program.

The former Hispanic television star said that although he had to respect and follow policies that were not entirely with him during his heyday on the screen, he feels grateful for the projection he achieved.

“Sometimes one in his professional life had to do things that he didn’t exactly like, but he did them, today I prefer to do what I would like to do. I would like to collaborate with my experience and share what I learned.

“I am happy and proud of the professional life I have led, I think we did a good job both in Chile, where I have been for 58 years, and in the United States in 35 years.”

Don Francisco’s Sabado Gigante program ended its cycle in 2015 after 53 years on the air, 30 of them in the United States on the Univisión network.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Sabado Gigante is the longest-running show in the world, starting in 1962.

The program, which ended on September 19 at Univisión, had great guests and also featured characters and beloved sections, such as “El Chacal de la Trompeta”.

In 2016, the driver returned to television with Telemundo.

Last year Mario Kreutzberger was ambassador for the Telethon campaign in his native country, where by the way, he has remained in confinement due to the health contingency, however, he said he is about to return to the American union, where he has been for a long time.

The presenter and television producer will reach his 80th birthday on December 28.