D’oh! The Simpsons predicted the killer hornets and the coronavirus pandemic

Regardless of whether or not you think the animated series The Simpsons remains funny

, throughout the 30 that is on the air there is one thing certain: The series is very good at predicting the future.

The series not only predicted the current one coronavirus pandemicbut he somehow knew that the United States could be invaded by killer hornets in the course of the same year.

In 1993, the episode Marge in Chains (season 4, episode 21) shows a mysterious virus originating in Asia that invades the town of Springfield. A sick employee of a factory in Japan sneezes on numerous packages containing juicers, which will eventually be bought by Homer Simpson up to director Skinner.

When the people of Springfield open the packages sent from Japan to use the products, they receive their good dose of germs. The disease receives the English name of The Osaka Flu (the Osaka flu) and spreads like a flare, so the small town has to endure a terrifying epidemic much like the one that plagues the world today.

Unsurprisingly, the citizens of Springfield storm the hospital like an angry mob demanding a cure, even if it is a placebo.

When they shoot down a truck, believing it has the cure inside, a box labeled with the words “killer bees” falls to the ground and a swarm of deadly insects erupts, attacking the horrified crowd.

While these killer bees are not the same as this new threat of gigantic asian hornets – nicknamed “killer hornets” – recently sighted for the first time in Washington state, their resemblance to reality is disturbing.

A Springfield resident even catches an insect and eats it, which also predicted that killer hornets are also a hearty snack

Other weird moments in the episode include the Mayor of Springfield not taking the virus seriously, a riot over a political monument, and Marge feeling drained from nursing her sick family at home.

Maybe we should all pay more attention to The Simpsons to uncover possible clues to how the rest of 2020 will unfold. After all, The Simpsons He also predicted nearly 20 years ago that Disney would buy Fox and that Donald Trump would be President of the United States.

