Does PS5’s DualSense Controller Earn The Criticism For Looking Like Xbox’s?

Sony’s shock reveal of the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller obtained loads of followers speaking in regards to the new design, but it surely had an surprising aspect impact. “Xbox Controller” trended on Twitter after the announcement, as many customers memed the PS5 controller, evaluating it to Microsoft’s gamepad fashions.

The DualSense is PlayStation followers’ first actual have a look at Sony’s next-gen design sensibilities, for the reason that firm has but to disclose what the PS5 appears to be like like. Within the absence of an official reveal, followers have needed to depend on leaked dev package images and idea designs by fellow followers. The PS5 controller reveal lastly modified issues, giving followers a glimpse on the form of design themes that may doubtless be mirrored within the console itself.

However many on Twitter weren’t speaking in regards to the controller’s personal deserves after the announcement. “Xbox Controller” trended, with greater than 30,000 tweets worldwide. Most had been memes claiming the PS5 controller is solely a doppelganger of the Xbox Ones’. However is the DualSense actually that just like Microsoft’s varied controller designs?

Is The PS5’s DualSense An Xbox Controller Copy?

Regardless of the surface-level similarities, the DualSense has a variety of small variations that preserve it distinct from Xbox’s varied controllers. The DualSense’s segmented D-pad resembles a PS Vita’s fairly than Xbox controllers’ one-piece D-pad, and the controller options the DualShocks’ conventional convex joystick tops as a substitute of Xbox’s concave sticks. The triggers observe this identical sample, because the Xbox controller’s are curved inward, whereas the DualSense’s are extra convex (exemplified within the images from Twitter consumer Nagato beneath). The most important distinction between the 2 controllers, nonetheless, is the location of the thumbsticks. Xbox controllers offset the left stick, putting it above the D-pad, whereas the DualSense (and the DualShocks earlier than it) function parallel sticks alongside the underside of the controller.

If something, the Change Professional Controller is a extra blatant copy of Xbox’s controller design (memed within the viral tweet from consumer MKbxrda beneath). That being stated, it is onerous to disclaim the DualSense is a major shift in the direction of an Xbox-like design. PlayStation controllers have saved the identical segmented, bone-like profile for the reason that PS1, whereas Microsoft’s controllers have usually contrasted themselves from Sony’s with a extra rounded form. Even with the subtler variations above, it is completely truthful to say the DualSense appears to be like loads like an Xbox controller, because it exhibits a transparent departure from Sony’s trademark controller model in the direction of Microsoft’s.

Nonetheless, the offset sticks on Xbox’s controllers present a considerably completely different really feel to how Microsoft’s controllers play. For the reason that DualSense retains the parallel sticks, it should most certainly nonetheless really feel distinctly PlayStation, no matter its superficial similarities to Xbox’s controllers.

The PlayStation 5 will launch someday within the 2020 vacation season.

