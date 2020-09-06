Does Arturito or Nairobi die? La casa de papel fans invade Twitter

A quarter of The paper house It was released and is a worldwide trend on Twitter since Thursday, March 2.

This April 3, the series was uploaded to the Netflix catalog, but users were already speculating on Twitter about the plot twists. Something is clear: Arturito (Enrique Arce) is not the most loved among tweeters, while Nairobi (Alba Flores) is one of the most loved. In fact, we could look at polls to guess what might happen:

But in addition, the followers of the series were worried about the closing of the story and had launched many crazy theories. Let’s review some of the reactions we can see on the bird’s social network.

You have to be a very good actor to make a whole nation hate your character. And you, José Manuel Poga, have made the entire planet hate Gandia. So imagine how good you are. # LCDP4 # LacaseDePapel4 pic.twitter.com/CUlrATCFZg – 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖈𝖆 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖌𝖔 (@Vero_Indigo) April 3, 2020

The paper house opens this April 3 and is starring Álvaro Morte (the teacher), Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Alba Flores (Nairobi), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Miguel Herrán (Rio) , Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Luka Peros (Marseille), Hovic Keuchkerian (Bogotá), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo) and Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra).

On CNET in Spanish we already saw the fourth season, in case you want to read the review without spoilers, and it seems to us a worthy continuation.