Documentary on Paralympics highlights differences and challenges

Matt Stutzman was born with no arms, only stumps on his shoulders. Ellie Cole’s right leg was amputated when she was 3 years old for cancer. Bebe Vio had parts of all four limbs amputated after she contracted meningitis as a teenager. Doctors were able to save his life but not his legs and arms.

If you feel like your spirits are low in the pandemic, these three Paralympians, and many others, will stir you up. They all appear in the Netflix documentary “Rising Phoenix,” which will be released in 190 countries on Wednesday.

“In Paralympic sport, everyone has a story,” said Xavi González, former director of the International Paralympic Committee (ICC). “They break down barriers to get what they want to achieve: move forward and live life, even if many of us might think they can’t.”

The film, presented during a private function for The Associated Press, was to be released to coincide with the opening week of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which like the Olympic Games were postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. .

The documentary weaves together the history of the Paralympic Games and the lives of the athletes, as well as the financial ups and downs of the movement. It also includes segments about Dr. Ludwig Guttmann, a refugee from Nazi Germany who organized the competition for the disabled in Britain in 1948 as a way to treat WWII veterans with spinal cord injuries.

It also captures what could be the death sentence for the Paralympics four years ago in Rio de Janeiro, when local organizers told Paralympic authorities a month before its start that they had run out of money for the event. Millions of the Paralympics budget had been used to run the trouble-ridden Olympics.

It took a government bailout to save the Rio Paralympics. A few months later, Carlos Nuzman, a member of the International Olympic Committee and leader of the organizing committee, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, tax evasion and fraud.

“It’s simple, it’s not about the Paralympics,” González says in the documentary.

Italian fencer Vio could be the star of the film: energetic, smiling, dramatic and outspoken. Or perhaps the Australian swimmer, Cole, who remembers throwing her prosthetic leg at a boy who bullied her at school and called her “pirate.” He never bothered her again.

“At the Olympics, all bodies look the same,” says Cole. “And in the Paralympics none of the bodies look the same.”

There’s also Stutzman, known as the “Armless Goalkeeper,” who grew up wanting to be a basketball player like Michael Jordan. At some point he says, being serious: “There was no way it was Michael Jordan. Not at all, I’m not tall enough. “

There are also segments with Tatyana McFadden, Jonnie Peacock, Jean-Baptiste Alaize, Cui Zhe, Ryley Batt and Ntando Mahlangu – whose stories they would give for individual films.

In addition to a cameo by Prince Henry of England, who remembers the successful London 2012 Paralympics.

“The stadiums were packed,” says the Duke of Sussex. “The sport was incredible, what they saw was without a doubt better than the Olympians themselves.”

Philip Craven, former president of the CPI and former Paralympic basketball player, says something similar. Remember London was full of black signs after the Olympics ended promoting the Paralympics. It seemed that the Olympics were just the “warm-up” for the Paralympics.

“I don’t know if the Olympians will like to hear that, but it touched me quite a bit,” said Craven, who lost leg mobility as a teenager in a rock climbing accident.

Stephen Hawking’s speech at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Paralympics is also included.

“The Paralympic Games are also about transforming our perception of the world,” said the famous astrophysicist who died in 2018. “We are all different, there is no standard or ordinary human being.”

Vio, the Italian fencer, symbolizes the film’s stark and often comic transparency, in which athletes openly talk about the tragedies they turned into triumphs.

“When you see someone you want to know their story first, why are they in a wheelchair?” Asks Vio. “Why are they without arms and legs? There are funny stories and others less funny.

Andrew Parsons, the current president of the CPI, told the AP in an interview that the film was conceived by eventual producer Greg Nugent. Parsons said the result is “better than I would have imagined.”

“It will change the attitude of whoever watches the movie, that’s for sure,” Parsons said. “It’s not a movie that you can see and it doesn’t move you in any way. If a million people watch the movie we will have a million people with a different attitude towards disabilities. If it is 10 million it will be 10 million. We believe that it can be an agent of change because the message is very strong ”.