‘Doctors, life line’, ‘highlights the myths that have been left behind on open TV’

Today when Univision’s “Doctors, Life Line” is released in the US, the Hispanic public will find a cast led by a Cuban, a Venezuelan, and a Colombian. For the latter, the actor Daniel Arenas, this “demonstrates the large number of myths that have been left behind on open television.”

This was stated in an interview with Efe the interpreter, who has spent a decade making his way in the competitive world of Mexican soap operas. “For several soap operas I have not been asked to do a ‘neutral’ accent, but to speak as I speak,” exemplified Arenas, who has excelled in productions such as “My husband has a family”, “Indomitable Heart” and “Wake up with you “

“I think we have reached a point where producers are no longer thinking about ‘where is an actor from’ or balancing nationalities. I think that when producer José Alberto Castro ‘el Güero’ began to put together the cast, he was looking for the best for his characters, that’s all, ”he assured.

Arenas shares the leadership of the cast with Cuban Livia Brito and Venezuelan Rodolfo Arenas, who play the characters that face the main love triangle.

“What’s more, I think Livia has been in Mexico for so long that most forget that she is not Mexican,” said Arenas, who moved to that country in 2010 and began her relationship with Televisa when she was part of the soap opera “Teresa ”, Starring Angelique Boyer, Sebastián Rulli and Aaron Díaz.

This has also been possible thanks to the fact that, he stressed, the public is “increasingly sophisticated and open” and “is consuming more international programming.”

Of course, for Arenas it goes beyond an effect of the streaming platforms: “The world is getting smaller thanks to networks and travel, of course before the pandemic,” he said.

And it has been “a blessing. I am tired of racism, discrimination, that we treat ourselves differently because of what color the skin is or where we come from, or how we speak, what accent we have, “he added.

A VERY DIFFERENT CHARACTER

In “Médicos, linea de vida”, Arenas plays Dr. David Paredes. “He is an abrupt man. He has no problem saying what he thinks. It is very hard ”, described the actor, who stated that he fell in love with him“ because he is very far from being the typical protagonist of soap operas ”.

“They are generally calm, moderate types. He is the opposite, he is what in Colombia we would call short-fused, “he said.

According to Arenas, who is today one of the most sought-after stars of Mexican soap operas, it is all “a gift” to be able to make “a normal person” in that genre and on open television.

For inspiration he took his father, who is also a surgeon. “We prepare very well on the dynamics of doctors with patients. These are very accomplished and hard-working characters, “he said.

The effort even went as far as the stage design: “It even had to take away a bit of luxury from the hospital, because they said it was not very realistic. He (producer Castro) said: ‘I would like to do it until (the American series) “Grey’s Anatomy”‘, but he had to moderate everything, because the story takes place in a public hospital in the center of Mexico City ” he related.

THE SECOND SEASON

The first season of “Médicos, linea de vida” was already broadcast in Mexico with great success and, according to the actor, the plan was to have a break and start recording the second season at the beginning of next year, so until now “everything remains the same” despite the stoppage due to the coronavirus.

The same thing was said to Efe Castro, who acknowledged that he is debating with his team how to incorporate the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic into “Doctors, life line 2”, although what they want to avoid is “pouring salt on the injury to someone who has suffered from this tragedy. “

Arenas agrees, although he adds that determining how to implement health security measures is essential.

“I am in Colombia, although I have not been able to enjoy my family, because here the confinement rules are very strict,” he said.